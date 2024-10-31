[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: Did the lady at the antiques store tell you where the lamp came from?

B: No, I didn’t think __________.

(a) ask

(b) to ask

(c) asking

(d) is asking

해석

A: 골동품 상점의 여자분이 그 전등이 어디에서 온 것인지 말해주었니?

B: 아니, 물어볼 생각을 하지 못했어.

해설

목적어 채우기

타동사 think 뒤에 목적어가 없으므로, 빈칸은 목적어 자리이다. 따라서 보기 중 목적어 역할을 할 수 있는 to부정사 (b) to ask가 정답이다. 참고로, 보기 (c) asking은 빈칸 앞의 동사 think가 자동사일 경우 동명사로 간주되어 ‘think+전치사+명사’의 형태로 사용될 수 있음을 알아둔다.

어휘

antique 골동품

2.

A: What’s your plan for the weekend?

B: ____________ Linda on a trip to Niagara Falls.

(a) I take

(b) I took

(c) I’ve taken

(d) I’m taking

해석

A: 네 주말 계획이 뭐니?

B: Linda를 데리고 나이아가라 폭포로 여행을 갈 거야.

해설

올바른 시제의 동사 채우기: 현재 진행

‘네 주말 계획이 뭐니?’라는 A의 말을 통해 B가 Linda와 ‘나이아가라 폭포로 여행을 갈’ 시점이 돌아오는 주말인 ‘미래’임을 알 수 있다. 따라서 계획이나 준비를 해놓은 경우 미래의 계획에 대해 나타낼 수 있는 현재 진행 시제 (d) I’m taking이 정답이다.

어휘

trip 여행 fall 폭포

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3. Slurping one’s soup is considered polite in Japan ________ it is considered rude in the United States.

(a) as

(b) because

(c) whether

(d) while

해석

수프를 소리 내어 마시는 것은 일본에서 예의 바른 것으로 여겨지는 반면에 미국에서는 무례하다고 여겨진다.

해설

양보의 부사절 접속사 채우기

주어(Slurping one’s soup)와 동사(is considered)가 있는 완전한 문장이므로, 빈칸 이하(____ it is considered rude in the United States)는 수식어 거품이다. 문맥상 ‘수프를 소리 내어 마시는 것은 일본에서 예의 바른 것으로 여겨지는 반면에 미국에서는 무례하다고 여겨진다’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로 ‘반면에’라는 의미의 부사절 접속사 (d) while이 정답이다.

어휘

slurp 소리 내어 마시다

4. There is __________ how long the current economic crisis will last.

(a) not predicting

(b) no predicting

(c) not to predict

(d) no to predict

해석

현재의 경제 위기가 얼마나 지속될 것인지는 예측할 수 없다.

해설

동명사 관용 표현 채우기

'~할 수 없다, ~하는 것은 불가능하다'라는 의미로 동명사를 사용하여 'There is no ~ing'를 관용적으로 쓰므로, 부정어 no와 보기의 predict를 동명사 형태로 바르게 표현한 (b) no predicting이 정답이다.

어휘

current 현재의 crisis 위기

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5. (a) New York City is a major international gateway for travelers to the United States.

(b) It has three major commercial airports, including John F. Kennedy and Newark, which are international.

(c) LaGuardia, which was once voted the “greatest airport in the world”, is the third one and it primarily operates domestic flights.

(d) Millions of people use these airports annually, thereby making the city’s airspace among the world’s more congested.

해석

(a) 뉴욕은 미국을 방문하는 여행객들에게 국제적인 주요 관문이다.

(b) 그곳에는 국제공항인 John F. Kennedy와 Newark를 포함하여 세 개의 주요 상업 공항이 있다.

(c) 한 때 '세계에서 가장 우수한 공항’으로 선정되었던 LaGuardia가 세 번째 공항이며 주로 국내 비행을 담당한다.

(d) 매년 수백만 명의 사람들이 이 공항들을 이용하는데, 그 때문에 이 도시의 공역을 세계에서 가장 혼잡한 곳이 되도록 만든다.

해설

비교급 표현을 써서 틀린 문장 찾기

(d)에서 비교급 표현 more를 쓰면 틀리다. 문맥상 ‘이 도시의 공역을 세계에서 가장 혼잡한 곳이 되도록 만든다’라는 의미가 되어야 하고, 앞에 최상급 표현을 사용할 때 오는 정관사 the가 왔으므로, ‘가장 ~한’이라는 뜻을 가진 최상급 표현이 쓰여야 하므로 비교급 표현 more가 최상급 표현 most로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (d) Millions of people use these airports annually, thereby making the city’s airspace among the world’s more congested가 정답이다.

어휘

gateway 관문, 입구 commercial 상업의, 민간의 primarily 주로 domestic 국내의

annually 매년 congested 혼잡한

정답

(b) / (d) / (d) / (b) / (d)

