Medongaule: Garden of all gardens

Jaeyedang at the Elegance of Seonbi garden at “Les Jardins de Medongaule” in Yangpyeong County, Gyeonggi Province. A large rock, named “Wonju Rock,” symbolizes “will to power” espoused by philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche. (Medongaule)

YANGPYEONG, Gyeonggi Province -- Gardens are a place of serenity.

The Gardens of Medongaule -- formally “Les Jardins de Medongaule,” a garden complex scheduled for full opening next year -- are no exception.

Even more, the sheer size of the gardens will leave you awestruck.

The compound of Medongaule, meaning a valley (gaule) of bindweed (medon), spans some 200,000 square meters. That’s roughly the size of Ttukseom Hangang Park in Seoul.

Medongaule is divided into two main gardens: the Korean Gardens and the Contemporary Gardens.

Listening to the landscape architect and the head gardener elaborate on the philosophies communicated through the garden complex elicits respect for their work.

“It’s about living with nature and not going against it. That’s what the entire Korean Gardens represent. The opposite is true of the Contemporary Gardens, where using nature is key,” landscape architect Lee Jae-yeon said during a preopening tour on an October afternoon.

Korean Gardens

Three smaller gardens make up the Joseon-era (1392-1910) style Korean Gardens: the Lives of Commoners, the Elegance of Seonbi (scholars) and the Spirit of the Korean People.

The Lives of Commoners garden is for identifying with nature and the history of the land -- from flowers and trees to trails and streams.

“Setting up this zone, we thought about what commoners must have seen and felt at the time,” Lee said.

Lee added that the design wasn’t just about relishing in nature, referring to fields of rice and cotton and streams that share the zone. These were places where commoner’s daily routines like harvesting and laundering took place.