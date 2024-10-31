KTO names best public campgrounds of 2024

The Korea Tourism Organization unveiled a list of 20 top public campgrounds of 2024 to promote the excellence of the country’s public campsites and continue to develop sustainable camping cultures across the country.

The public camping grounds were recommended by the provincial, city governments and public institutions and they were organized and evaluated in four categories -- family-friendly, pet-friendly, eco-friendly area and barrier-free.

The campsites were assessed once again with their safety, hygiene issues and whether they have unique features for vacationers.

A total of 15 sites were named as the family-friendly, including Hakdong Auto Camping Site in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province.

The site, featuring 89 auto campsites and six caravan sites, was created by Korean National Park Service to promote a healthy camping culture and allow the holidaymakers to easily enjoy local tourist destinations such as Hakdongmongdol Beach, Oedo Island and Windy Hill to their fullest.

Offering the caravan exclusively for the families with children and barrier-free caravans, this camping site is known for presenting a welcoming camping experience to kids, older people and those with disabilities.

Jeongseon Ecological Experience Center, located in Jeongseon, Gangwon Province, was listed as a dog-friendly campground.

The comfortable walking trail for dogs and pet owners aside, the camp site also features a wide open playground, separate dry room and other pet-welcoming facilities.

Gyeonggi Province’s Bukhansan Sagimak Campground was named the best green campground. Only low emission vehicles are allowed onto the site, and individual camping equipment using charcoal, firewood and fossil fuels is prohibited.