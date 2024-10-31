Le Sserafim to perform at 2024 MTV EMAs

Le Sserafim is set to take the stage at Europe's biggest music awards ceremony, MTV European Music Awards (EMAs), this year.

The 2024 MTV EMAs take place in Manchester, UK, on Nov. 10.

"There's no better feeling in the whole wide world than announcing Le Sserafim as a 2024 MTV EMA performer. See them take the stage on 10 November,” the EMAs announced on their official website on Wednesday.

The ceremony, hosted by MTV Networks Europe, awards trophies to songs, music videos, and artists that have gained popularity throughout the year in Europe.

Le Sserafim has been nominated in three categories -- best new, best Push, and best K-pop.

They are the first K-pop girl group to be nominated for the best new category.

Prior to the 2024 MTV EMAs, Le Sserafim, won the Push performance of the year at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, one of the four major music award ceremony in the US.