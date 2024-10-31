Posco International unveils new brand identity in global push

Posco International, the trading and energy arm of Posco Group, unveiled its first brand identity Thursday, presenting a new vision under the tagline, “We Find Answers Planet Wide.”

The new identity reflects Posco International’s mission to seize the lead across diverse sectors, including steel, energy, food and emerging industries, while contributing to sustainable growth, CEO Lee Kye-in explained at the brand launch event, where he outlined the company’s ambitions for growth across global markets.

As part of the launch, Posco International presented a set of nine guiding principles intended to foster a culture of proactive and creative thinking within the organization. These principles -- featuring statements like, “Tomorrow’s answers for the Earth emerge here today,” and “If you wish to lead, demonstrate it first” -- reflect the company’s dedication to innovation and leadership across its variety of business sectors, Posco said.

“Posco International has continuously evolved, increasing in both scale and influence,” Lee said. “With our new brand identity and core values, we are prepared to address global challenges head on, striving for growth through innovation, diversity, and collaboration.”

The company’s new slogan “We find answers, planet-wide for a better world,” was also revealed the same day, emphasizing Posco International’s commitment to generating social value and addressing global issues as part of the Posco Group.