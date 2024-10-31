Group cancels scattering leaflets in NK amid security risks

Choi Sung-ryong, head of the Association of the Families of Those Abducted by North Korea, announces the cancellation of the group's plan to send balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets to the North at the National Memorial for Abductees during the Korean War in the western border city of Paju, Gyeonggi Province, Thursday. (Yonhap)

A South Korean activist group called off its plan to launch balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets to the North across the heavily fortified frontier on Thursday after facing local opposition and police prevention due to potential security risks to residents.

Choi Sung-ryong, head of the Association of the Families of Those Abducted by North Korea, announced that the organization would cancel its decision to scatter propaganda leaflets in the North during a press conference held at the National Memorial for Abductees during the Korean War in the western border city of Paju, Gyeonggi Province.

The group had initially planned to float some 100,000 copies of the leaflet made of plastic -- containing photos and descriptions of six abductee victims -- attached to large balloons along with one-dollar bills on this day.

Aiming to raise awareness about those abducted to North Korea, the action also sought to press Pyongyang to engage in dialogue over the problem so that abductees could "live in peace," according to Choi.

However, the plan was met with a heavy backlash from area neighbors and activists opposing launching anti-Pyongyang propaganda balloons toward the North. Also, some 800 personnel, including Paju Mayor Kim Kyung-il, Gyeonggi Second Vice Governor Oh Who-seok, police and fire authorities, were at the scene to block the group.

Refusing to bend, the chief of the abductee families' group criticized officials for "threatening" the group, noting that he would report plans to hold another rally to police to resume their activities.

"We will proceed with the activity using drones instead of balloons (next time)," Choi said, without elaborating.

The government of Gyeonggi Province on Oct. 15 designated 11 inter-Korean border areas located in Paju, Gimpo and Yeoncheon as "danger zones" in a bid to stop North Korean defectors and activists from attempting to send anti-North Korea propaganda leaflets across the border. According to officials, the decision was made to protect the lives and safety of residents living close to the border amid the current inter-Korean tensions.

Following the designation, the provincial government can issue an administrative order that bans senders of anti-Pyongyang leaflets from entering such danger zones, and police can arrest violators of the order. Violations could lead to a prison term of up to one year or a fine of up to 10 million won ($7,249).