HD Hyundai Oilbank to launch rice lottery

HD Hyundai Oilbank, one of the nation’s top refiners, announced Thursday that its gas and charging stations will offer customers the chance to win instant rice made from freshly harvested grains.

Starting Friday, customers who spend over 40,000 won ($29) at gas stations or more than 20,000 won at charging stations can enter a raffle. Only those with a Bonus Card -- a loyalty card that offers points and benefits -- are eligible.

Winners will receive a bundle of three instant rice packs, made with premium rice sourced from farms in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, near the company’s Daesan plant.

Since 2006, HD Hyundai Oilbank has held the event each fall to support local farmers. This year, the company collaborated with popular content creators Ddusike and Keykney to reach a broader audience.

YouTube animator Ddusike, known for unique illustrations, will create a video showcasing gas stations from a fresh perspective. Meanwhile, witty cartoonist Keykney will upload content focusing on rice and the company’s premium gasoline, known as Kazen.

“We hope to introduce our high-quality product to more customers through this event. We plan to launch additional fun and creative promotions,” said a company official.