LG’s transparent OLED TV makes Time's best inventions list

The world’s first wireless and transparent OLED TV and a premium built-in appliance introduced by LG Electronics have been selected among the 200 best inventions of the year by Time magazine.

The transparent OLED TV, dubbed LG Signature OLED T, was included in the consumer electronics criteria, according to industry sources on Thursday.

“The TV’s always-on-display feature can display ever-changing artwork, or you can turn it off to simply look like a pane of glass,” the magazine said.

LG Signature OLED T redefines the viewing experience with its outstanding OLED picture quality, transparent display and wireless AV transmission technology that removes all cables except for power.

Even at 77 inches, the TV offers an open view behind the screen, enhancing harmony with interior aesthetics. Additionally, its black screen mode allows users to enjoy movies, games and other content in 4K OLED picture quality.

The TV product has already won top awards at exhibitions like the CES electronics trade show and Custom Electronics Design and Installation Association this year.

Also, the Combi Wall Oven from the premium built-in appliance lineup, Signature Kitchen Suite 30-inch Transitional Series, was recognized as the best household invention.

This product utilizes gourmet AI technology, where a built-in internal camera identifies ingredients and recommends a variety of tailored recipes on the front display. The magazine praised it as a “next-level cooking,” commending its advanced technology and elegant design.

With the latest release, LG Electronics has been recognized by Time magazine for six consecutive years for its inventions.

Time magazine selects innovative products and services each year. This year, 200 products were chosen across 28 categories, including accessibility, AI, beauty and medical care.