[Photo News] Carnival for quintuplets

Korean automaker Kia said Thursday that it has donated a 2025 Carnival, the automaker's latest edition of its signature nine-seat minivan, to the parents of quintuplets in Dongducheon, Gyeonggi Province. The quintuplets -- two girls and three boys -- were born Sept. 20. The automaker also donated 30 million won ($21,800) to the city of Dongducheon to support households with more than one child, as the country struggles with a low birth rate. (Hyundai Motor Group)