Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    From 'superstars' to 'privileged and spoiled': Doctors fight souring image

    From 'superstars' to 'privileged and spoiled': Doctors fight souring image
  2. 2

    Why one man's move is shaking Korea: Child rapist’s relocation sparks controversy, fear

    Why one man's move is shaking Korea: Child rapist’s relocation sparks controversy, fear
  3. 3

    Has ‘SNL Korea’ satire devolved into mere insults?

    Has ‘SNL Korea’ satire devolved into mere insults?
  4. 4

    Hybe apologizes over controversial internal documents, reassigns writer

    Hybe apologizes over controversial internal documents, reassigns writer
  5. 5

    Sibling leadership made official in Shinsegae Group revamp

    Sibling leadership made official in Shinsegae Group revamp
  1. 6

    [KH Explains] How LG Energy Solution’s bold bet paid off with Tesla, Mercedes deals

    [KH Explains] How LG Energy Solution’s bold bet paid off with Tesla, Mercedes deals
  2. 7

    N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS

    N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS
  3. 8

    China confirms detention of S. Korean national on suspected espionage charges

    China confirms detention of S. Korean national on suspected espionage charges
  4. 9

    Court dismisses injunction by ex-ADOR head Min seeking reinstatement as CEO

    Court dismisses injunction by ex-ADOR head Min seeking reinstatement as CEO
  5. 10

    5 days to US election, North Korea fires ICBM with longest flight yet

    5 days to US election, North Korea fires ICBM with longest flight yet
지나쌤

[Photo News] Carnival for quintuplets

By Korea Herald

Published : Oct. 31, 2024 - 14:30

    • Link copied

Korean automaker Kia said Thursday that it has donated a 2025 Carnival, the automaker's latest edition of its signature nine-seat minivan, to the parents of quintuplets in Dongducheon, Gyeonggi Province. The quintuplets -- two girls and three boys -- were born Sept. 20. The automaker also donated 30 million won ($21,800) to the city of Dongducheon to support households with more than one child, as the country struggles with a low birth rate. (Hyundai Motor Group)

More from Headlines