KDCA designated as WHO collaborator for pandemic response

Jee Young-mee (left), commissioner of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, and Dr Gina Samaan, Regional Emergency Director of the WHO Regional Office for the Western Pacific, pose for a picture. (Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency)

Recognized for combating the COVID-19 pandemic and its key role in building global cooperation to respond to infectious diseases, officials said Thursday that the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency has been designated as the World Health Organization Collaborating Center for Pandemic Preparedness and Response.

The recognition comes nearly eight months after health authorities here and the WHO agreed in March to enhance cooperation in pandemic preparedness and response, as well as contribute to strengthening the international community's health security.

It also marks the KDCA's second appointment by WHO following its designation as a collaborating center in March 2021 for antimicrobial resistance, the ability of microorganisms to persist or grow in the presence of drugs designed to inhibit or kill them.

The main areas under the amplified collaboration include supporting the establishment and operational capacity in building Public Health Emergency Operation Centers for WHO Western Pacific Region member countries, providing technical support to beef up capacities of the National Public Health Agency and Centers for Disease Control, and nurturing skills and knowledge of health security professionals.

The two health agencies will also team up to share their expertise and experience on pandemic readiness, response and resilience with countries in the Western Pacific region, develop guidelines dedicated to responding to infectious diseases, and carry out joint research on such, according to the KDCA.

Jee Young-mee, head of the KDCA, pledged to prevent and control the outbreak of infectious diseases through cooperation and lift South Korea's standing in the global health community.

"In connection with the WHOCC, the KDCA will continue to strengthen the crisis response system to prepare for future pandemics and create a safe and healthy society," she was quoted as saying in a press release.