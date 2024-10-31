Five Guys to launch delivery service in Korea

Most Popular
-
1
From 'superstars' to 'privileged and spoiled': Doctors fight souring image
-
2
Why one man's move is shaking Korea: Child rapist’s relocation sparks controversy, fear
-
3
Has ‘SNL Korea’ satire devolved into mere insults?
-
4
Hybe apologizes over controversial internal documents, reassigns writer
-
5
Sibling leadership made official in Shinsegae Group revamp
-
6
[KH Explains] How LG Energy Solution’s bold bet paid off with Tesla, Mercedes deals
-
7
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS
-
8
China confirms detention of S. Korean national on suspected espionage charges
-
9
Court dismisses injunction by ex-ADOR head Min seeking reinstatement as CEO
-
10
5 days to US election, North Korea fires ICBM with longest flight yet
Five Guys to launch delivery service in KoreaBy Park Li-na
Published : Oct. 31, 2024 - 14:19
The US burger franchise Five Guys is set to launch its first delivery service in South Korea, enabling more customers to enjoy its menu at their convenience, its Korean operator FG Korea announced Thursday.
Starting Friday, the service will be available through one of the nation's biggest food delivery platforms, Coupang Eats, served by two locations in Seoul: Gangnam and Seoul Station.
This marks the first time the popular chain has offered delivery in Korea since its launch last year, and it’s expected to draw in a wider customer base, including students and office workers, FG Korea said.
For now, delivery will be limited to a 4-kilometer radius around each location, covering nearby neighborhoods such as Banpo, Apgujeong and Yeoksam for Gangnam, and Yongsan, Gwanghwamun and Sinchon for Seoul Station, the company said.
All in-store menu items will be available for delivery, including customizable toppings, but the chain's complimentary peanuts and alcoholic beverages will be excluded.
“Our goal is to bring the unique taste of Five Guys right to customers' doors, offering the same quality experience as dining in our stores,” an FG Korea official said.
More from Headlines
-
North Korea fires suspected ICBM with longest flight time yet
-
From 'superstars' to 'privileged and spoiled'
-
Opposition accuses Yoon of nepotism, election meddling