Five Guys to launch delivery service in Korea

The US burger franchise Five Guys is set to launch its first delivery service in South Korea, enabling more customers to enjoy its menu at their convenience, its Korean operator FG Korea announced Thursday.

Starting Friday, the service will be available through one of the nation's biggest food delivery platforms, Coupang Eats, served by two locations in Seoul: Gangnam and Seoul Station.

This marks the first time the popular chain has offered delivery in Korea since its launch last year, and it’s expected to draw in a wider customer base, including students and office workers, FG Korea said.

For now, delivery will be limited to a 4-kilometer radius around each location, covering nearby neighborhoods such as Banpo, Apgujeong and Yeoksam for Gangnam, and Yongsan, Gwanghwamun and Sinchon for Seoul Station, the company said.

All in-store menu items will be available for delivery, including customizable toppings, but the chain's complimentary peanuts and alcoholic beverages will be excluded.

“Our goal is to bring the unique taste of Five Guys right to customers' doors, offering the same quality experience as dining in our stores,” an FG Korea official said.