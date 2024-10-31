Will 'APT.' revive Korean drinking games? We asked Korean drinkers

The song "APT" draws inspiration from a popular Korean drinking game of the same name. (Instagram@roses_are_rosie)

This is how the "APT" drinking game is played, according to Rose’s own tutorial on TikTok.

In 2016, local media outlet Money Today noted that while classics like “I Am Ground” and “007 Bbang” once dominated the scene, the list of games had at that point grown so extensive that it became difficult to count. “APT” is one of the time-worn classics.

Before diving into the mixed views of Koreans about what is now in Korea considered the somewhat passe drinking game that inspired this massive chart-topper, here's what this game is and what Korean drinking games in general entail.

“People who bring them up seem old-fashioned. The days of pressured drinking are fading as everyone’s tolerance for it wears thin," she stressed.

For many South Koreans, the tune and its themes feel all too familiar, mirroring the drinking game of the same name that they've nearly grown out of.

"Apateu, apateu." This catchy chant over a bouncy beat have been propelling Blackpink’s Rose and Bruno Mars’ collaboration, “APT,” to massive global success.

A group of people gather in a circle facing each other and, with their arms bent at the elbows and palms facing down, move their hands horizontally in a criss-cross fashion. The participants perform this movement while chanting “apateu, apateu,” as in the song's chorus.

After chanting "apateu, apateu" three times, everyone piles their hands up on top of each other in the center of the circle.

One person, designated at the beginning of the game, yells out a number.

Each hand in the stack represents a floor in the "apartment building" of hands they’ve symbolically "built." The players begin counting, and the person whose hand is at the very bottom must move their hand to the top of the stack until they reach the number that was called out.

Whoever’s hand ends up on the top of the stack must drink a shot of alcohol.

Typically lasting just about a few minutes, the game can easily leave the unlucky players wasted after an hour of play.

Korean drinking games stand out for their simplicity, requiring no special equipment such as dice, ping-pong balls or card decks. All that’s needed are memory skills, rhythm and a willingness to chant some playful songs.

Most of these drinking games are just for fun, though some reflect aspects of everyday Korean life.

The “APT” drinking game is tied to Koreans’ familiarity with apartment living — by 2022, more than 51.9 percent of Koreans resided in apartments. Another one, the “subway game,” starts when a player calls out a Seoul subway line, and the others take turns naming stations on that line.

There’s also “Hunminjeongeum,” named after the Hangeul writing system created in 1443 by King Sejong. In this game, the leader calls out two consonants of their choice, and players must quickly shout words that contain the two consonants while forming a chain with their thumbs up stacked one on top of the other in the center of a circle. The player who can't think of a relevant word is penalized by having to drink.

College icebreaking ritual

As in other countries, these drinking games inevitably lead to many shots being downed as penalties.

Because of this aspect, they are not as popular as they used to be in the past, according to Kim Min-soo, 20.

“We’re drinking less and playing fewer games,” he said. “Today’s generation sees alcohol as something to savor, like a delicacy — not just a way to get drunk.”

Kim Ga-eul, 24, added that drinking games are mostly a ritual among college first-years to break the ice.

“I rarely play drinking games with close friends unless we’re super drunk and really bored,” she said.

A survey conducted earlier this year by South Korean pharmaceutical company Handok, which produces hangover cures, also reflects this trend, showing students’ reluctance toward drinking games.

Conducted online over two weeks starting Feb. 26, the survey involved 475 college students from across South Korea, from first- to fourth-years.

It found that the kind of person students most wanted to avoid at new-semester gatherings was the kind who persistently encouraged drinking -- 29.9 percent. This type of person was followed by people who disappear when it’s time to pay (28.2 percent) and those focused solely on drinking games (26.5 percent).

An advertising industry insider echoed this shift, noting that Gen Z drinkers, those under the age of 27, favor variety and moderation in their drinking habits.

“When we pitch for alcohol ads, we keep in mind that Gen Z drink less and enjoy a wider selection,” the insider said. “This phenomenon was gradually occurring, but COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings really sped up the change.”

A local liquor industry insider added, “The drinking culture has shifted dramatically due to COVID-19’s influence. It’s moved away from the old ‘pour it, drink it up’ culture to one where you drink a little and savor that.”

For some, trip down memory lane

Those who experienced the heyday of Korean drinking games up until the pandemic outbreak have mixed feelings about their impact.

Drinking games in Korea are often seen as an effective way for strangers to bond quickly.

“They bring everyone together; it really works,” said Kim Joo-eun, 30. “One of the games, where people take turns trying to remember a growing list of participants' names, is a great way not only to break the ice but also to remember everyone’s name.”

Kim Hyun-jun, now in his 30s and a former high school and university student in the United States, agreed. “I studied in the US, and honestly, I haven’t seen anything quite like Korean drinking games. They’re a fantastic way to break the ice.”

However, not everyone has fond memories of these games.

“Drinking games force you to drink too quickly,” said Park Kyu-jin, in her 30s. “I don’t handle alcohol well, so I always feel guilty when friends take my penalty shots.”

Min Jung-a, also in her 30s, observed, “In Korea, it seems we enjoy the culture of getting drunk together more than the drinks themselves. It’s less about savoring a drink or having a good conversation and more about playing games and getting drunk quickly, which I don’t prefer.”

Kim Yoo-jung, 32, echoed this sentiment. “I definitely drink more when I play drinking games, and I’ve seen so many friends throw up while playing. I don’t think it’s healthy at all.”

Kim Ha-yoon contributed to this report.