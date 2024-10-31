Ruling party calls for swift revision of espionage laws

Most Popular
Ruling party calls for swift revision of espionage lawsBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 31, 2024 - 11:16
The ruling People Power Party called Thursday for a swift revision of espionage laws to outlaw spying not only for "enemy countries" but for all "foreign countries."
PPP leader Han Dong-hoon issued the call during a Supreme Council meeting days after a South Korean national was found to have been detained by China on espionage charges while working for a Chinese chipmaker.
"Because the espionage law applies only to North Korea, in the event that a Chinese national is suspected of leaking the Republic of Korea's semiconductor technology, they cannot be punished under the espionage law," Han said, referring to South Korea by its formal name.
"The Democratic Party says it isn't opposed to a revision. I once again suggest a swift passage to the Democratic Party," he said, referring to the main opposition party, which holds a majority in the National Assembly.
The PPP has pursued a revision to the espionage law for months as the current law prohibits spying for North Korea but not for other countries, raising questions about its application in the case of a South Korean military intelligence official who was indicted in August on charges of selling military secrets to China.
Also in July, a Korean American foreign policy expert was indicted in the US on charges of acting as an unregistered agent for the South Korean government. (Yonhap)
