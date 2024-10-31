[Herald Interview] S. Korea sets example in forest conservation, says UN forest chief

Juliette Biao, director of the United Nations Forum on Forests Secretariat, describes South Korea’s forest policy as a global model of successful reforestation and sustainable forest management, achieved through a balance of scientific methods and community-based efforts.

“Korea’s forest policy is one of the great examples of success in conservation, reforestation, and sustainable management. Since the mid-20th century, the country has transformed degraded landscapes into well-managed forests, thanks to scientific management through a community-centered approach,” Biao told The Korea Herald in a written interview. According to Biao, this balance of science and grassroots involvement has been crucial for achieving lasting restoration results.

Biao noted that Korea’s influence extends globally through initiatives like the Forest Ecosystem Restoration Initiative, developed in partnership with the UN Convention on Biological Diversity. “Korea is taking a global leadership role in forest restoration through programs like FERI, supporting countries in forest management,” she said, emphasizing how these efforts are closely aligned with UN goals for biodiversity and forest conservation.

She also highlighted the Asian Forest Cooperation Organization (AFoCO) as a significant example of Korea’s commitment to regional sustainability. “Korea’s leadership through AFoCO aligns with its commitment to global environmental goals, such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals,” Biao noted. She explained that AFoCO, with Korea playing a central role, connects local priorities across Asia with global objectives, fostering knowledge exchange and collaborative projects to address shared forest challenges.

Reflecting on Korea’s own journey in forest restoration after the Korean War, Biao commended the country’s transformation of barren landscapes into productive, healthy forests over the past five decades. “Korea’s progress shows what strong government commitment and community involvement can achieve,” she said, underscoring that the country’s policies have blended scientific insights with community-driven approaches. Biao said she believes that Korea’s model offers valuable lessons for other countries seeking to revive their forest ecosystems and combat environmental degradation.

Addressing the role of the private sector, Biao highlighted its potential as a “game-changer” for forest conservation, noting that businesses can bring critical resources, technical expertise, and innovation to support these efforts. “Private sector engagement can make forest restoration financially viable and sustainable,” she said, suggesting that public-private partnerships, which combine private sector efficiency with public accountability, could have a profound impact on long-term conservation goals.

Additionally, Biao encouraged companies to create green value chains and adopt responsible sourcing practices, which can strengthen sustainable forestry while benefiting local communities. “Businesses have an opportunity to shape sustainable outcomes for forests and communities,” she said, calling for more companies to join global conservation efforts. She expressed optimism that the private sector, when aligned with environmental goals, can help protect and restore forest ecosystems at scale, contributing to a sustainable future.