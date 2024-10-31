Bentley’s fastest luxury coupes arrive in Korea with hybrid power

Most Popular
Bentley’s fastest luxury coupes arrive in Korea with hybrid powerBy Moon Joon-hyun
Published : Oct. 31, 2024 - 09:43
Bentley Motors Korea launched two of its most powerful and luxurious coupes in the Korean market: the fourth-generation Continental GT Speed and the Continental GTC Speed, its convertible counterpart, at Bentley Seoul Gangnam on Wednesday.
The new Continental GT Speed is the most powerful street-legal vehicle in Bentley's history -- a term used for extremely high-performance cars that are still legal to drive on regular roads, unlike racing cars.
Bentley has equipped both models with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that first debuted in the Flying Spur Speed sedan earlier this September. The system combines a powerful 4.0-liter V8 engine that produces 600 horsepower with an electric motor that adds an extra 190 horsepower.
The Continental GT Speed can go from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 3.2 seconds, while the convertible GTC Speed takes only a fraction longer at 3.4 seconds. The GT Speed reaches a top speed of 335 kph, while the GTC Speed tops out at 285 kph. For comparison, Bentley’s Flying Spur Speed accelerates to 100 kph in 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 285 kph. These figures make the new Continental GT Speed the most powerful road-legal model Bentley has ever produced.
The new GT and GTC Speed pay homage to Bentley’s iconic 1952 R-Type Continental, bringing back the classic single-headlamp design, a feature last seen on the 1959 S2. The headlamps feature a crystal-cut diamond pattern, inspired by Bentley’s exclusive Mulliner models, Bacalar and Batur.
The new Continental GTC Speed is a convertible with a soft-top roof that opens or closes in 19 seconds at speeds of up to 48 kph. The GTC Speed essentially offers the power and luxury of the GT Speed with the added pleasure of open-air driving.
With the GT Speed and GTC Speed now in Korea, Bentley offers its most extensive model lineup yet, including the Flying Spur, Bentayga, and Bentayga EWB, along with various trims like Mulliner, Speed, Azur and S.
Both models are hand-built at Bentley’s renowned factory in Crewe, England. In Korea, the Continental GT Speed starts at 346.1 million won ($250,250), and the GTC Speed begins at 380.2 million won, with final prices varying based on customization choices. Pre-orders have begun, with deliveries expected by early next year.
