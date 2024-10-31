Bentley’s fastest luxury coupes arrive in Korea with hybrid power

Bentley's fourth-generation Continental GT Speed coupe, the most powerful street-legal car in Bentley's history, on display at Bentley Seoul Gangnam on Wednesday (Bentley Motors Korea)

Bentley Motors Korea launched two of its most powerful and luxurious coupes in the Korean market: the fourth-generation Continental GT Speed and the Continental GTC Speed, its convertible counterpart, at Bentley Seoul Gangnam on Wednesday.

The new Continental GT Speed is the most powerful street-legal vehicle in Bentley's history -- a term used for extremely high-performance cars that are still legal to drive on regular roads, unlike racing cars.

Bentley has equipped both models with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that first debuted in the Flying Spur Speed sedan earlier this September. The system combines a powerful 4.0-liter V8 engine that produces 600 horsepower with an electric motor that adds an extra 190 horsepower.