Industrial output falls 0.3% on weak chip production in Sept.: data

Most Popular
-
1
Selected NK troops, generals may be deployed to front lines: NIS
-
2
'Pongpongnam' row exposes South Korea's gender divide
-
3
From 'superstars' to 'privileged and spoiled': Doctors fight souring image
-
4
Fox Sister: A Korean tale darker than your average ghost story
-
5
NIS says North Korean leader’s daughter clearly in line to rule
-
6
Why one man's move is shaking Korea: Child rapist’s relocation sparks controversy, fear
-
7
Hybe apologizes over controversial internal documents, reassigns writer
-
8
Seoul City to spend W6.7tr to encourage couples to have kids
-
9
Has ‘SNL Korea’ satire devolved into mere insults?
-
10
Sibling leadership made official in Shinsegae Group revamp
Industrial output falls 0.3% on weak chip production in Sept.: dataBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 31, 2024 - 09:26
South Korea's industrial output fell from a month earlier in September on dwindling production in the semiconductor and other manufacturing sectors, data showed Thursday.
Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, also went down amid signs of weaker economic growth, while facility investment rebounded on-month, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
Industrial production fell 0.3 percent on-month, following a 1.2 percent increase in August.
In on-year terms, industrial output went down 1.1 percent in September.
The decline came as production in the overall mining and manufacturing sector lost 0.2 percent, as chip production dropped 2.6 percent.
The output in the service sector slid 0.7 percent, ending a three-month winning run.
Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, shed 0.4 percent from a month before in September, following 2 percent growth the previous month.
On an on-year basis, retail sales sank 2.4 percent, the seventh straight monthly fall.
Facility investment surged 8.4 percent on-month, rebounding from August's 5.1 percent decline, while construction investment inched down 0.1 percent in September, the data showed. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS
-
From 'superstars' to 'privileged and spoiled'
-
Child rapist's relocation sparks controversy, fear