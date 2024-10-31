Industrial output falls 0.3% on weak chip production in Sept.: data

This file photo shows a port in the southeastern city of Busan on Oct. 14. (Yonhap)

South Korea's industrial output fell from a month earlier in September on dwindling production in the semiconductor and other manufacturing sectors, data showed Thursday.

Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, also went down amid signs of weaker economic growth, while facility investment rebounded on-month, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

Industrial production fell 0.3 percent on-month, following a 1.2 percent increase in August.

In on-year terms, industrial output went down 1.1 percent in September.

The decline came as production in the overall mining and manufacturing sector lost 0.2 percent, as chip production dropped 2.6 percent.

The output in the service sector slid 0.7 percent, ending a three-month winning run.

Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, shed 0.4 percent from a month before in September, following 2 percent growth the previous month.

On an on-year basis, retail sales sank 2.4 percent, the seventh straight monthly fall.

Facility investment surged 8.4 percent on-month, rebounding from August's 5.1 percent decline, while construction investment inched down 0.1 percent in September, the data showed. (Yonhap)