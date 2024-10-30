[Wang Son-taek] Diplomatic composure in tumultuous times

The world is undergoing significant shifts, and the pace of these changes can often provoke anxiety and uncertainty. Across continents, events are unfolding with potentially profound impacts on global stability.

Former US President Donald Trump is positioning himself for another term that could potentially reshape the liberal order. North Korea is sending troops to Russia to fight Ukraine, creating new geopolitical complexities. In Japan, a new prime minister faces political instability, increasing the likelihood of resignation following a lost general election. Meanwhile, in the Middle East, Israel's intensifying hostilities with neighboring entities further exacerbate regional instability. China's mounting military posturing toward Taiwan underscores tensions in East Asia, while South Korea is entering what may be one of its most precarious periods in recent history.

Against this backdrop, many Koreans are understandably concerned about the potential impact of these changes in world politics. Historical trauma intensifies these fears; Korea's colonial experience under Japan and the subsequent division by the great powers have left deep psychological scars. This collective memory influences perceptions of foreign policy challenges and fosters sensitivity to signs of international crisis.

However, excessive worry and reactionary diplomacy are not constructive ways to confront these challenges. While these situations present genuine risks, they offer opportunities if approached with a calm, measured and forward-looking mindset. History reveals that panic and impulsive responses are rarely productive in diplomacy. With changes in global leadership and realignments, South Korea's position is undoubtedly challenging, but succumbing to fear only undermines its potential to respond effectively. Now, more than ever, composure and strategic foresight are essential in navigating these volatile waters.

Taking a closer look, each of the global shifts has its own dynamics, offering potential opportunities alongside risks. This nuanced view is crucial for balanced diplomacy. By reframing these events, South Korea can identify new paths for engagement rather than simply reacting to crises.

Consider, for example, the potential reelection of Donald Trump.

For some, this scenario evokes fears about renewed pressure on allies. Trump’s "America First" philosophy often involves extracting financial and strategic commitments from allies, and his return could strain alliances. Yet, a recalibration of US foreign policy could create a paradoxical opportunity for allies.

A more selective American stance might encourage nations, including South Korea, to pursue independent leadership roles, strengthening regional cooperation and self-sufficiency. A little bit of increase in autonomy in foreign affairs has been one of the long-term assignments for South Korea.

North Korea sending troops to Russia is not without potential implications for the stability of the Kim Jong-un regime. Direct involvement in a far-flung conflict could strain North Korea's resources and, in the long run, destabilize the regime's grip on power. Should internal instability arise in Pyongyang, South Korea could face both the crisis risks on the peninsula and the rare opportunity for meaningful engagement or, in a hopeful scenario, steps toward reunification. South Korea's policy should thus be one of cautious observation rather than excessive alarmist rhetoric, preparing for contingencies while remaining ready to seize any chance for progress in inter-Korean relations.

Japan, grappling with its own political challenges, presents another instructive case. If Japanese leadership is preoccupied with domestic political stability, this may create a temporary diplomatic opening for South Korea. By fostering goodwill and proposing joint initiatives, South Korea could lead regional dialogues on economic or security issues, correcting the uneasy process of rapprochement with Japan.

The situation in the Middle East remains deeply concerning. However, diplomatic possibilities may emerge in this context of intense and extended conflict. War often brings unforeseen consequences and can prompt belligerents to seek alternatives to sustained and ruinous violence.

For South Korea, which has maintained a relatively neutral stance in the Middle East, this could be an opportunity to advocate for peace on the global stage, supporting international efforts for mediation and humanitarian assistance. By positioning itself as a voice for stability and humanitarianism, South Korea could contribute meaningfully to global efforts to foster peace, thereby enhancing its diplomatic credibility and influence.

The ongoing tension in the Taiwan Strait raises the specter of military escalation. While the stakes are high, both sides know the conflict's economic and political costs. For South Korea, a war in its vicinity would be catastrophic, but advocating for peaceful engagement, perhaps in various types of collaborations with related parties, could help to temper the tensions. South Korea's own experiences with division and the pursuit of reconciliation could provide valuable insights, positioning it as a mediator and bridge-builder.

Despite these complex dynamics, South Korea's best course of action lies in composure — a calm, pragmatic and balanced approach to foreign affairs. Media outlets must avoid sensationalism, which only fuels public anxiety and obscures rational discourse. Experts and analysts should similarly strive to provide nuanced assessments, highlighting the dangers and potential opportunities embedded in each situation. A sober perspective acknowledges risks and possibilities, empowering South Korea to act from a position of resilience rather than fear.

Composure also means recognizing that every crisis has an opportunity, provided nations remain grounded and refuse to be swept up in reactionary policies. By focusing on measured, long-term strategies rather than short-term reactions, South Korea can better position itself to navigate the evolving international environment. This is not to dismiss the legitimate concerns posed by these global shifts; rather, it is a call to approach them with the steady hand of composure. Panic only leads to missed opportunities and diminished diplomatic strength.

In sum, the attitude of composure must be at the heart of South Korea's foreign policy as it confronts a rapidly changing world.

While Korea's historical experiences may make it prone to anxiety in times of turmoil, today's challenges require a clear-headed approach that maximizes diplomatic opportunities and minimizes risks. If South Korea can remain sober, pragmatic and resilient, it will survive and may even thrive amidst the upheaval -- turning global uncertainties into pathways for national growth and influence.

Wang Son-taek

Wang Son-taek is an adjunct professor at Sogang University. He is a former diplomatic correspondent at YTN and a former research associate at Yeosijae. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. -- Ed.