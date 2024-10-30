N. Korea, Russia's foreign ministers to hold strategic consultations in Moscow: report

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov held talks in Pyongyang on Nov. 19, 2023. (Korean Central News Agency captured image)

North Korea's foreign minister will hold strategic consultations with her Russian counterpart in Moscow, a news report showed Wednesday, amid concerns that the North's troops deployed to Russia may soon join combat in its war against Ukraine.

Choe Son-hui, the North's top diplomat, will arrive in Moscow to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russia's TASS news agency reported, citing a spokesperson at the foreign ministry.

Other details, including the date of the talks, will be announced later, it added.

Choe left for Russia on Monday on an official visit that comes amid concerns that North Korea's troop dispatch to Russia could further escalate the protracted war in Ukraine.

The United States said Monday that North Korea has sent around 10,000 troops to eastern Russia for training, which will likely augment Russian forces near Ukraine over the "next several weeks."

The Pentagon said Tuesday a "small number" of North Korean troops are already in Russia's western front-line Kursk region.

Choe's trip is also likely to include discussions about a potential visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to Moscow amid deepening military ties between the North and Russia. (Yonhap)