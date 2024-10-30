Rose's 'APT.' becomes fastest video by K-pop female soloist to surpass 200 mln YouTube views

Rose of popular K-pop girl group BLACKPINK set a new YouTube record for K-pop female solo artists with the music video for "APT.," her collaborative single with American pop star Bruno Mars.

The video exceeded 200 million views around 11 a.m., in about 11 days and 22 hours after it was uploaded on the global video streaming service, according to her agency, The Black Label.

This makes "APT." the fastest music video by a K-pop solo artist to hit 200 million views, breaking the previous record held by her bandmate Lisa's "Lalisa," which reached the same milestone in 13 days.

Released on Oct. 18, "APT." debuted at No. 8 on the US Billboard Hot 100, making Rose the first K-pop female artist to enter the chart's top 10.

The track is a prerelease from Rose's upcoming first solo full-length album, scheduled for release on Dec. 6. (Yonhap)