[Photo News] Mercedes-KERI EV charging research

Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO Mathias Vaitl (right) and Kim Nam-kyun, president of the Korea Electrotechnology Research Institute, pose for a photo during a signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding in Seoul on Tuesday, during which the two agreed to set up a joint research center on EV charging systems, called the Global Interoperability Test Center. “As the electric vehicle market continues to evolve, expanding charging infrastructure and creating a standardized testing environment are critical tasks,” said the CEO. “Through this MOU, we will continuously strive to create a user-friendly charging ecosystem for our electric vehicle customers.” (Mercedes-Benz Korea)