[Photo News] Mercedes-KERI EV charging research

Most Popular
-
1
Selected NK troops, generals may be deployed to front lines: NIS
-
2
'Pongpongnam' row exposes South Korea's gender divide
-
3
Fox Sister: A Korean tale darker than your average ghost story
-
4
N. Korean troops may deploy to Ukraine-Russia front sooner than expected: Yoon
-
5
NIS says North Korean leader’s daughter clearly in line to rule
-
6
[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jungkook logs record 2 billion Spotify streams
-
7
Hybe apologizes over controversial internal documents, reassigns writer
-
8
Seoul City to spend W6.7tr to encourage couples to have kids
-
9
[KH Explains] How LG Energy Solution’s bold bet paid off with Tesla, Mercedes deals
-
10
Seventeen’s Seungkwan releases lengthy message amid Hybe controversy over internal documents
[Photo News] Mercedes-KERI EV charging researchBy Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 30, 2024 - 16:49
Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO Mathias Vaitl (right) and Kim Nam-kyun, president of the Korea Electrotechnology Research Institute, pose for a photo during a signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding in Seoul on Tuesday, during which the two agreed to set up a joint research center on EV charging systems, called the Global Interoperability Test Center. “As the electric vehicle market continues to evolve, expanding charging infrastructure and creating a standardized testing environment are critical tasks,” said the CEO. “Through this MOU, we will continuously strive to create a user-friendly charging ecosystem for our electric vehicle customers.” (Mercedes-Benz Korea)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
From superstars to spoiled: Doctors struggle with souring image
-
Sibling leadership made official in Shinsegae Group revamp
-
Child rapist's relocation sparks controversy, fear