    Selected NK troops, generals may be deployed to front lines: NIS

    'Pongpongnam' row exposes South Korea's gender divide

    Fox Sister: A Korean tale darker than your average ghost story

    N. Korean troops may deploy to Ukraine-Russia front sooner than expected: Yoon

    NIS says North Korean leader’s daughter clearly in line to rule

    [Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jungkook logs record 2 billion Spotify streams

    Hybe apologizes over controversial internal documents, reassigns writer

    Seoul City to spend W6.7tr to encourage couples to have kids

    [KH Explains] How LG Energy Solution’s bold bet paid off with Tesla, Mercedes deals

    Seventeen’s Seungkwan releases lengthy message amid Hybe controversy over internal documents

[Photo News] Mercedes-KERI EV charging research

By Korea Herald

Published : Oct. 30, 2024 - 16:49

    • Link copied

Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO Mathias Vaitl (right) and Kim Nam-kyun, president of the Korea Electrotechnology Research Institute, pose for a photo during a signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding in Seoul on Tuesday, during which the two agreed to set up a joint research center on EV charging systems, called the Global Interoperability Test Center. “As the electric vehicle market continues to evolve, expanding charging infrastructure and creating a standardized testing environment are critical tasks,” said the CEO. “Through this MOU, we will continuously strive to create a user-friendly charging ecosystem for our electric vehicle customers.” (Mercedes-Benz Korea)

