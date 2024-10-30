SK Networks teams up with Malaysia’s Sunway in AI push

Most Popular
-
1
Selected NK troops, generals may be deployed to front lines: NIS
-
2
'Pongpongnam' row exposes South Korea's gender divide
-
3
Fox Sister: A Korean tale darker than your average ghost story
-
4
N. Korean troops may deploy to Ukraine-Russia front sooner than expected: Yoon
-
5
NIS says North Korean leader’s daughter clearly in line to rule
-
6
[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jungkook logs record 2 billion Spotify streams
-
7
Hybe apologizes over controversial internal documents, reassigns writer
-
8
Seoul City to spend W6.7tr to encourage couples to have kids
-
9
[KH Explains] How LG Energy Solution’s bold bet paid off with Tesla, Mercedes deals
-
10
Seventeen’s Seungkwan releases lengthy message amid Hybe controversy over internal documents
SK Networks teams up with Malaysia’s Sunway in AI pushBy Jie Ye-eun
Published : Oct. 30, 2024 - 14:49
SK Networks said Wednesday it has joined forces with Malaysia’s Sunway Group, a leading conglomerate in Southeast Asia with key interests in real estate and construction, to drive artificial intelligence innovation.
Founded in 1974, Sunway is one of Malaysia’s top 20 conglomerates, operating in 13 sectors across 50 countries with a market capitalization exceeding 10 trillion won ($7.2 billion).
Under the partnership, the two companies plan to collaborate in the AI sector across Korea and Malaysia while considering joint expansion into third countries.
“We look forward to cooperating on AI innovation projects led by SK Magic, a subsidiary of SK Networks, and utilizing the technology of PhnyX Lab, a US-based AI specialist, to establish and develop AI systems within Sunway Group,” an SK Networks official said.
Additionally, the two companies are exploring various collaborative models, including setting up a joint venture between SK Magic and Sunway in Malaysia and conducting a share swap between SK Networks and Sunway.
“Our partnership with an AI-driven organization like SK Networks represents a natural synergy for Sunway’s own digital transformation journey,” said Evan Cheah, CEO of digital and strategic investments at Sunway Group.
“We aim to create a working group focused on specific AI-related collaborations with Sunway and generate visible synergies, including the expansion of local business in Malaysia,” said Lee Ho-jeong, president and CEO of SK Networks.
More from Headlines
-
From superstars to spoiled: Doctors struggle with souring image
-
Sibling leadership made official in Shinsegae Group revamp
-
Child rapist's relocation sparks controversy, fear