KGC launches brand for blood sugar care

KGC launches brand for blood sugar careBy Hwang Joo-young
Published : Oct. 30, 2024 - 14:46
Korea Ginseng Corp., best known for its JungKwanJang brand, said Wednesday it has launched a new red ginseng-based health functional product lineup for blood sugar management.
The products, under the new brand GLPro, include GLPro Core and GLPro Double Cut. Both products incorporate KGC’s proprietary red ginseng ingredient, KGC05pg, which has been officially recognized by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety for its effectiveness in helping to regulate blood sugar levels.
KGC explains that it has scientifically demonstrated how red ginseng regulates blood sugar through multiple indicators. These include reductions in fasting and post-meal blood sugar levels, glycated hemoglobin, and improvements in insulin resistance and glucose metabolism, aided by increased production of GLP-1, a hormone involved in blood sugar control and appetite suppression.
GLPro Core is designed to help manage blood sugar, while GLPro Double Cut is aimed at individuals concerned with high food intake and abdominal fat, offering support for blood sugar and body fat management.
“KGC is proud to be the first in Korea to scientifically validate red ginseng’s ability to support blood sugar regulation,” a KGC official said. “Starting with GLPro Core and GLPro Double Cut, we aim to expand our product lineup to support blood sugar and body fat management, increasing our presence in the blood sugar care market.”
flylikekite@heraldcorp.com
