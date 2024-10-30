Yoon says N. Korean troops in Russia could be deployed to battlefield in Ukraine sooner than expected

President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during their meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit held in Washington on July 11. (The presidential office)

President Yoon Suk Yeol said Wednesday that North Korean troops in Russia could be deployed to battlefield zones in Ukraine sooner than expected, describing it as a "grave" situation.

Yoon shared the assessment on North Korea's troop movement during a phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"North Korean forces' deployment in the battlefields in Ukraine could take place at a faster-than-expected pace, which is a grave situation," Yoon was quoted as saying.

Yoon said South Korea and Canada "should continue a strong and united response with the international community."

A government delegation will attend the Ministerial Conference on the Human Dimension of Ukraine's Peace Formula, hosted by Canada on Wednesday and Thursday, to support Ukraine's reconstruction efforts, Yoon said.

During the call, Yoon expressed hope that the upcoming 2+2 foreign and defense ministerial meeting to be held for the first time in Ottawa on Friday would institutionalize high-level security dialogue between the two countries.

He also requested the Canadian government's support for South Korean companies' participation in Canada's military acquisition programs.

In response, Trudeau expressed concerns that the deployment of North Korean forces to Russia would further escalate the war in Ukraine, impacting security across Europe and the Indo-Pacific region, according to Yoon's office.

He emphasized the need for the two countries to closely coordinate in response to growing security threats and expressed hope for collaboration in the defense industry, it noted. (Yonhap)