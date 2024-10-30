Samsung SDI Q3 net plunges 63% on slowing EV sales

Samsung SDI Co., a major South Korean battery maker, said Wednesday its third-quarter net profit plunged 63 percent from a year earlier due to a slowdown in electric vehicle sales.

Net profit for the three months to September fell to 230.4 billion won ($166.6 million) from 622.4 billion won over the same period last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Lower demand for car batteries amid the EV 'chasm' continued to eat away at the quarterly bottom line," Samsung SDI said in a statement.

The company anticipated "limited growth" in the fourth quarter due to the chasm, a slowdown phase that occurs before the widespread adoption of all-electric cars.

In response to sluggish demand, the company said it will diversify its product lineup to better compete with global rivals in the upcoming EV era.

Alongside high-end lithium-ion batteries, Samsung SDI is developing lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and higher-end solid-state batteries with plans for mass production in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

An LFP battery is known for its enhanced safety features and low manufacturing costs despite low energy density and a relatively short driving range compared with lithium-ion and nickel cobalt manganese batteries typically used by Korean companies.

Operating profit also plummeted 72 percent to 129.9 billion won in the third quarter from 465.2 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 29.8 percent to 3.93 trillion won from 5.6 trillion won. (Yonhap)