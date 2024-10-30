Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    103 autumn foliage paths in Seoul

    103 autumn foliage paths in Seoul
  2. 2

    Selected NK troops, generals may be deployed to front lines: NIS

    Selected NK troops, generals may be deployed to front lines: NIS
  3. 3

    'Pongpongnam' row exposes South Korea's gender divide

    'Pongpongnam' row exposes South Korea's gender divide
  4. 4

    Seoul aims to halve current suicide rate by 2030

    Seoul aims to halve current suicide rate by 2030
  5. 5

    When two worlds collab: K-pop flexes power with global stars

    When two worlds collab: K-pop flexes power with global stars
  1. 6

    N. Korean troops may deploy to Ukraine-Russia front sooner than expected: Yoon

    N. Korean troops may deploy to Ukraine-Russia front sooner than expected: Yoon
  2. 7

    Bipartisan panel formed to address livelihood issues amid tension over first lady probe

    Bipartisan panel formed to address livelihood issues amid tension over first lady probe
  3. 8

    Leadership reshuffle looms as Samsung struggles to remain atop

    Leadership reshuffle looms as Samsung struggles to remain atop
  4. 9

    Fox Sister: A Korean tale darker than your average ghost story

    Fox Sister: A Korean tale darker than your average ghost story
  5. 10

    '1 million' Christians join anti-LGBTQ+ marriage rally

    '1 million' Christians join anti-LGBTQ+ marriage rally
지나쌤

Seoul shares open lower on tech, car losses

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 30, 2024 - 09:32

    • Link copied

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap) An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks started lower Wednesday due to losses from large-cap shares in tech and auto firms.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 15.27 points, or 0.58 percent, to 2,602.53 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, Wall Street finished mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 percent, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.8 percent to a record high on better-than-expected earnings from Alphabet, the parent company of Google.

In Seoul, most market heavyweights began in negative territory.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics dropped 0.84 percent, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor declined 0.22 percent.

Major battery maker Posco Future M retreated 0.63 percent, and leading oil refinery SK Innovation decreased 0.83 percent.

Bank shares were also weak, with Shinhan Financial Group falling 4.41 percent and Hana Financial Group dipping 2.77 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,384.25 won against the US dollar, up 2.25 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines