Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    103 autumn foliage paths in Seoul

    103 autumn foliage paths in Seoul
  2. 2

    Selected NK troops, generals may be deployed to front lines: NIS

    Selected NK troops, generals may be deployed to front lines: NIS
  3. 3

    Seoul aims to halve current suicide rate by 2030

    Seoul aims to halve current suicide rate by 2030
  4. 4

    'Pongpongnam' row exposes South Korea's gender divide

    'Pongpongnam' row exposes South Korea's gender divide
  5. 5

    When two worlds collab: K-pop flexes power with global stars

    When two worlds collab: K-pop flexes power with global stars
  1. 6

    N. Korean troops may deploy to Ukraine-Russia front sooner than expected: Yoon

    N. Korean troops may deploy to Ukraine-Russia front sooner than expected: Yoon
  2. 7

    Bipartisan panel formed to address livelihood issues amid tension over first lady probe

    Bipartisan panel formed to address livelihood issues amid tension over first lady probe
  3. 8

    Leadership reshuffle looms as Samsung struggles to remain atop

    Leadership reshuffle looms as Samsung struggles to remain atop
  4. 9

    '1 million' Christians join anti-LGBTQ+ marriage rally

    '1 million' Christians join anti-LGBTQ+ marriage rally
  5. 10

    [Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jungkook logs record 2 billion Spotify streams

    [Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jungkook logs record 2 billion Spotify streams
소아쌤

Small number of N. Korean troops already inside Ukraine: report

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 30, 2024 - 09:26

    • Link copied

This Oct. 18, 2024, footage posted on X, formerly Twitter, shows what appears to be North Korean soldiers receiving Russian gear. (Centre for Strategic Communication and Information Security of Ukraine) This Oct. 18, 2024, footage posted on X, formerly Twitter, shows what appears to be North Korean soldiers receiving Russian gear. (Centre for Strategic Communication and Information Security of Ukraine)

A small number of North Korean troops are already in Ukraine, with their numbers expected to rise as more North Korean forces complete training in eastern Russia and move toward the front lines, a news report has indicated.

The report by CNN on Tuesday, if confirmed, would mark a significant development in North Korea's deployment of troops to Ukraine, posing a potential security threat to Europe and the Indo-Pacific region.

There has been growing anticipation about when North Korean forces might enter Ukraine, following reports of troop movements toward the Kursk border region in western Russia.

"A good many of them are already in action," CNN reported, citing Western intelligence officials.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon stated that "a small number" of North Korean troops are in the Kursk region, with plans to utilize them in "some type of infantry role."

Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder added that several thousand more troops are "almost there or due to arrive imminently." (Yonhap)

More from Headlines