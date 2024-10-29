Court dismisses injunction by ex-ADOR head Min seeking reinstatement as CEO

Min Hee-jin (center), the former CEO of Ador, speaks at a press conference regarding the company's extraordinary general meeting in Jung-gu, Seoul, May 31. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

A Seoul court on Tuesday dismissed an injunction request by the former CEO of K-pop label ADOR seeking to be reinstated to her position, amid the ongoing dispute with ADOR's parent company, Hybe.

Min filed for the injunction last month as she contested the board's decision to remove her from the job over Hybe accusing her of attempting to take control of ADOR and its flagship group, NewJeans. Min has denied the claims.

The Seoul Central District Court said it was dismissing the case as the claims do not meet the requirements to constitute the legal grounds for a court judgment.

ADOR's board reelected Min the same month to serve as an internal director of the company's board for another three years. It was seen as a compromise offered by the company to Min, but she has maintained that she should also be reinstated as CEO. (Yonhap)