Top security adviser meets Danish parliament delegation

National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik (front row, 3rd from left) poses with a Danish parliament delegation at the presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday, in this photo provided by his office.

National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik met with a visiting Danish parliament delegation Tuesday, and discussed the bilateral partnership and other issues, including North Korea's troop deployment to Russia, the presidential office said.

In the meeting with the delegation, which included Michael Aastrup Jensen, head of the foreign affairs policy committee of the Danish parliament, Shin stressed that South Korea is urging North Korean troops to withdraw from Russia immediately and end its illegal military cooperation with Moscow.

The Danish politicians agreed that the Russia-North Korea cooperation and the North's troop deployment pose serious security challenges to the Korean Peninsula and Europe.

They called for closer cooperation between South Korea and Denmark, and between South Korea and the European Union, as well as with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Shin and the delegation also noted that the two countries have continued close cooperation and agreed to work together to further enhance the ties as this year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. (Yonhap)