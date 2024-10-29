Painter Hwang In-ran's exhibition at Art Cube 2R2 shows abyss, solitude

Most Popular
Painter Hwang In-ran's exhibition at Art Cube 2R2 shows abyss, solitudeBy Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 29, 2024 - 19:34
Painter Hwang In-ran has unveiled her solo exhibition “Abyss at Noon: Beatrice of Silence.” The new paintings feature meticulous brush strokes and repetitive, layered lines to convey the artist’s solitude and silence.
Hwang's acrylic paintings at the exhibition are based on the artist's meditative imagery, some of which show images of flowers, birds and a woman. The exhibition kicked off on Oct. 24, running through Nov. 28 at the Art Cube 2R2 in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul.
The exhibition will also include the artist’s initial attempt to expand her art to the NFT realm, including videos and moving images. “These diverse approaches aim to break down the barriers surrounding art, allowing visitors to enjoy the works comfortably,” the artist said.
A significant portion of the proceeds from artwork sales will be donated to the Soru Foundation to support solar power installations and household aid projects in Zimbabwe. The Art Cube 2R2 gallery is run by ArtToken, an online non-fungible token art trading platform.
“We are delighted to contribute to meaningful social causes through this exhibition. We plan to continue collaborating with artists who share these values, striving for cultural fusion and social contribution through art content,” said Hong Ji-sook, CEO of Artcube 2R2.
The gallery collaborated with Italian wine importer BMS International for the exhibition to create special edition wines that feature the artist's paintings, according to the gallery.
