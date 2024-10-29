Ukraine envoy to travel to S. Korea as Yoon, Zelenskyy vow strategic cooperation

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (Left) shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prior to their talks at the presidential palace in Kyiv on July 15, 2023. (Presidential office)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will appoint a special envoy to South Korea following talks held with President Yoon Suk Yeol over the phone pledging strategic cooperation in a bid to counter North Korean troops in Russia, according to the presidential office Tuesday.

Yoon and Zelenskyy "denounced the illicit military cooperation between North Korea and Russia with the strongest language possible," as the two countries agreed to seek strategic countermeasures, Yoon's office said in a statement.

The two leaders also agreed to intensify intelligence exchanges and strengthen communication over the development of North Korea's involvement in the Ukraine war.

Yoon told Zelenskyy that North Korean armed forces' experience in modern warfare through the ongoing Ukraine war will pose a serious security threat, as it would be the first time troops engaged in combat since the outbreak of the Korean War from 1950-53.

This came shortly after Zelenskyy said on his X account that the two countries would "soon exchange delegations to coordinate actions." Yoon's office unveiled plans Monday to send a South Korean delegation to Ukraine during Yoon's phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Zelenskyy also noted that he shared recent data with Yoon on the deployment of some 3,000 North Korean troops to the training ground in Russia "near the combat zone." Its intelligence also indicated that the total number of North Korean troops fighting alongside Russia will grow to 12,000, according to Zelenskyy.