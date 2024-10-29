Flexibility granted to medical schools on student leave

In response to pressing demands from national medical schools, the government has decided to allow universities to individually authorize leaves of absence for medical students, reversing its previous stance.

The Ministry of Education announced Tuesday afternoon that the government and presidents of 40 medical universities reached a consensus that students return by the 2025 academic year at the latest.

In order to pave the way to accelerate the return of students and normalize studies in medical schools, the government handed over authority to universities to approve leaves of absence for students for personal reasons.

Previously, the government has allowed medical students to take leaves of absence only conditionally, provided they return by next year. Students who fail to return by the deadline could face penalties, including potential expulsion.

The decision comes after the presidents of national universities in major cities urged the Ministry of Education to grant them the authority, which they have said will ease disruptions caused by students' mass withdrawals and facilitate their return in 2025.

Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister Lee Ju-ho thanked related officials for their "tireless efforts for the students" at an online meeting with presidents from 40 medical schools, adding that he wishes for the decision to serve as an opportunity for the normalization of operations in medical schools.

"Furthermore, I hope that the government, universities and the medical community will engage in constructive dialogue with a sincere heart through the ruling and opposition parties’ political consultative committee to resolve the issues at hand one by one," he added.

The presidential office, however, emphasized that this does not mean the government is granting collective leaves of absence, pointing out that determining "personal reasons" would be based on strict guidelines that require individual counseling and documentation, as well as receiving a pledge from students to return by the first semester next year.

This comes as a potential solution to the monthslong standoff over medical school enrollments following protests against the government's plan to expand the medical school quota.

The protest began in February when medical students staged a collective walkout in opposition to the government’s plan to increase the medical school quota. Despite repeated attempts by the government to address the issue, many students have yet to return to their programs.