Painter Hwang In-ran's exhibition at Art Cube 2R2 shows abyss, solitude

"The House of the Soul" by Hwang In-ran (Courtesy of Art Cube 2R2, the artist)

Painter Hwang In-ran has unveiled new paintings that feature meticulous brush strokes with repetitive and layered lines. Her solo exhibition “Abyss at Noon: Beatrice of Silence” reveals the artist’s solitude and silence.

Hwang's acrylic paintings at the exhibition are based on the artist's meditative imagery, some of which show images of flowers, birds and a woman. The exhibition kicked off on Oct. 24, running through Nov. 28 at the Art Cube 2R2 in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul.

The exhibition will also include the artist’s initial attempt to expand her art to NFT realm, such as NFT videos that show moving images issued as NFT. “These diverse approaches aim to break down the barriers surrounding art, allowing visitors to enjoy the works comfortably,” the artist said.