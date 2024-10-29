[Herald Review] How musical ‘Kinky Boots’ became stronger than ever, 10 years on

When “Kinky Boots” returned in July 2022 for its fifth run, the lively musical gave audience members a much-needed chance to release their pent-up desires with cheers and shouting -- perhaps for the first time since the pandemic.

In comparison, the sixth run -- which also marks the show’s 10th anniversary -- is best described as “record-breaking.” It is a record-breaking in many aspects: from audience numbers and the volume of their cheers to the number of participating actors and the widespread recognition the production has garnered. This year's run, with almost all shows sold out, is bound to surpass the 2022 record of over 127,000 attendees.

Both recent editions contrast the musical's quiet 2014 premiere. Hal Luftig, the original producer, remarked seven years later that he had initially thought the musical a failure because the audience had been so quiet.

South Korean musicals are known for the practice of casting multiple people for one role but for its 10th anniversary, "Kinky Boots" cast even more than usual, featuring four actors for Lola, four for Charlie, three for Lauren and three for Don.

Kang Hong-seok, Choi Jae-rim, Park Eun-tae and Seo Kyung-soo -- now all top musical stars -- portray Lola. (As of Monday, however, Seo had to step down due to an ankle injury.) Kim Ho-young, Lee Seok-hoon, Kim Sung-kyu and Shin Jae-beom gathered for the role of Charlie.