[Herald Interview] Heize explores depths of longing in new EP ‘Fallin’

Singer-songwriter Heize is set to release her eighth EP “Fallin” on Nov. 6, featuring seven tracks that delve into themes of longing.

The album touches on various subjects of yearning, including family, friends, a past love and her younger self. Known for her deep introspective style, Heize calls herself “a person who holds a lot of longing,” and the theme naturally came to the forefront of this new project.

“In this album, I found myself reflecting on different people and moments -- my parents, my younger self who once loved with a more innocent heart, those who came and went in my life, and even those I merely passed by. It wasn’t only about the people, but also the passage of time itself,” the 33-year-old singer-songwriter said in a group interview in Seoul on Tuesday.

The ballad title track “Fallin’” captures a tender nostalgia, evoking moments once taken for granted as permanent, only to fade with time. Heize examines the bittersweet longing for lost moments through the lens of youthful, unrefined love.

"'Fallin' centers on a longing for past emotions,” she explained. “It reflects on feelings that seemed permanent in my youth yet eventually changed. This song tells a story of pure love from those early, innocent days.”

The second track, “It Was All You,” conveys unspoken gratitude and appreciation to those who have influenced her, helping guide her toward becoming a better person. “I never think that I achieved success on my own,” Heize said. “This track reflects a sense of longing for those who shaped my tastes, style, expressions and words -- some of whom are no longer by my side. It’s filled with the bittersweet realization of their impact, now seen in hindsight.”

In “Broken Diary,” the third track, Heize draws on memories from old journal entries, recalling promises she once believed would last forever and people she thought would always be there.

“Now, ten years later, some of those feelings, people and beliefs have faded. This song captures the realization of the impermanence of what I once thought was eternal,” she said.

In a past interview, Heize described her songwriting approach as beginning with a theme, followed by lyrics and then melody. Recently, she’s embraced a more unprocessed approach, aiming for raw authenticity in her music.

“The lyrics back in the ‘Unpretty Rapstar’ (2015) days were raw and straightforward, reflecting a simpler, unfiltered expression,” she said. “Over time, my lyrics have become more complex, likely shaped by my awareness of the audience and personal reflection. Now, I want to restrain myself less, aiming for a freer and more genuine lyrical style moving forward.”

Debuting 10 years ago, Heize gained popularity for her earlier R&B hits like “Star” and "And July” in 2016 as well as “Don’t Know You” in 2017.

When asked if she plans to write more in that same R&B style, she responded, “It’s hard to write lyrics for brighter songs. Maybe it’s a bit of an obsession, but since people love my breakup songs so much, I sometimes feel it’s almost my role to keep delivering them.”

“If a new, bright love finds its way to me, things might change,” she added.