Innocean hosts 2024 Partners Day for shared growth

Innocean CEO Lee Yong-woo (fifth from left, front row) takes a photo with key partners at 2024 Partners Day held at a Seoul hotel on Tuesday. (Innocean)

Innocean, a South Korean marketing agency affiliated with Hyundai Motor Group, held its annual Partners Day event Tuesday.

The event, which brought together around 180 executives and employees from partner firms, provided a platform for open dialogue and strategic discussions on shared growth, according to the company.

This year’s gathering featured presentations on Innocean’s collaborative initiatives and introduced a range of new programs aimed at enhancing partner capabilities. These include an overseas program that supports partners at global events like the Cannes Lions, the CES and IAA Mobility since 2019.

In recognition of their active contributions, Innocean presented five partners with awards and a cash prize of 5 million won ($3,750). One additional partner was honored for excellence in environmental, social and governance issues.

“Partnership is at the core of our strategy,” said Innocean CEO Lee Yong-woo. “We will continue to create opportunities for shared success and work hand-in-hand with our partners for sustainable growth.”