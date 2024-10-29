[Photo News] Gimjang in US

South Korea's leading kimchi maker Daesang said Tuesday it hosted the 2024 Jongga Kimchi Blast, an annual event dedicated to promoting kimchi in the US. The event featured a kimchi cooking contest and a "gimjang" experience, where around 200 residents tried traditional kimchi-making at a local mall in New Jersey. In New York, the cooking contest drew 381 contestants, including chefs, teachers and accountants, each crafting unique kimchi-based dishes. California-based food stylist Maia Bhaumik won first prize with her kimchi-based chili served alongside cornbread. (Daesang)