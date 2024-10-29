Home

[Photo News] Gimjang in US

By Korea Herald

Published : Oct. 29, 2024 - 14:12

    • Link copied

South Korea's leading kimchi maker Daesang said Tuesday it hosted the 2024 Jongga Kimchi Blast, an annual event dedicated to promoting kimchi in the US. The event featured a kimchi cooking contest and a "gimjang" experience, where around 200 residents tried traditional kimchi-making at a local mall in New Jersey. In New York, the cooking contest drew 381 contestants, including chefs, teachers and accountants, each crafting unique kimchi-based dishes. California-based food stylist Maia Bhaumik won first prize with her kimchi-based chili served alongside cornbread. (Daesang)

