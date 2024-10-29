Kyuhyun to drop 1st solo LP 'Colors'

Kyuhyun is set to release his first full-length solo album, marking a decade since his solo debut.

Kyuhyun’s agency Antenna announced his first LP "Colors" with a teaser image on the agency's official social media channels. The album is scheduled for release on Nov. 27.

Known for his warm and steady vocals, Kyuhyun is a member of the veteran boy group Super Junior and a beloved ballad singer.

The upcoming album will be Kyuhyun's first full-length album since his solo debut in 2014. Following his first solo mini-album "At Gwanghwamun," Kyuhyun released notable ballad-focused mini-albums, including "Fall, Once Again," "Waiting, Still" and "Love Story." Last year, he made a significant career move by leaving SM Entertainment, where he had been for 18 years, to sign with Antenna. In January, the singer released the EP "Restart," exploring a broader range of genres, including pop rock.

Alongside the album release, Kyuhyun will embark on the "Kyuhyun 10th Anniversary Asia Tour 'Colors'" to celebrate his decade-long solo career. Starting in Seoul from Dec. 20 to 22, he will tour nine major Asian cities until April next year, including Kaohsiung, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Taipei, Yokohama, Bangkok, Macao and Manila.