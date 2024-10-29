Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Signs point to N. Korean troops in Russia-Ukraine combat zone

    Signs point to N. Korean troops in Russia-Ukraine combat zone
  2. 2

    Rose's 'Apt.' redefines K-pop's global appeal

    Rose's 'Apt.' redefines K-pop's global appeal
  3. 3

    Two years on, thousands mourn Itaewon tragedy, calling for accountability

    Two years on, thousands mourn Itaewon tragedy, calling for accountability
  4. 4

    103 autumn foliage paths in Seoul

    103 autumn foliage paths in Seoul
  5. 5

    Seoul aims to halve current suicide rate by 2030

    Seoul aims to halve current suicide rate by 2030
  1. 6

    When two worlds collab: K-pop flexes power with global stars

    When two worlds collab: K-pop flexes power with global stars
  2. 7

    Bipartisan panel formed to address livelihood issues amid tension over first lady probe

    Bipartisan panel formed to address livelihood issues amid tension over first lady probe
  3. 8

    Hanwha, HD Hyundai vie for Poland’s $2.7b submarine program

    Hanwha, HD Hyundai vie for Poland’s $2.7b submarine program
  4. 9

    First lady’s controversies to top agenda at meeting of party leaders

    First lady’s controversies to top agenda at meeting of party leaders
  5. 10

    [Exclusive] Thailand's No. 1 food delivery platform to set up R&D center in Korea

    [Exclusive] Thailand's No. 1 food delivery platform to set up R&D center in Korea
지나쌤

Yoon says N. Korea's troop deployment in Russia constitutes security threats to S. Korea, world

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 29, 2024 - 10:52

    • Link copied

President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting held at the presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap) President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting held at the presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday that North Korea's troop deployment in Russia constituted security threats to both South Korea and the world, denouncing what he calls "illegal" military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow.

Yoon made the remark during a Cabinet meeting amid North Korea's deployment of its troops in western Russia, with all signs suggesting that the North's troops may soon be ready for battlefield deployment against Ukraine forces.

"This illegal military cooperation between Russia and North Korea is a significant security threat to the international community and could pose a serious risk to our national security," Yoon said.

"With the war in Ukraine going on for three years, North Korea has deployed troops to Russia beyond providing weapons," Yoon said.

"We must thoroughly assess all possibilities and prepare countermeasures. I urge everyone to engage in risk management with a heightened sense of vigilance," he added.

Yoon also urged the government to proactively respond to external uncertainties ahead of the U.S. presidential election next week and geopolitical risks in the Middle East following Israel's attacks on Iran over the weekend.

"It is crucial to respond in a timely manner to ensure that our economy is not adversely affected by issues like supply chains, oil prices and exchange rates," Yoon said. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines