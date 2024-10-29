Home

S. Korea vows active response to US' investment curbs on China

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 29, 2024 - 09:52

This file photo depicts the technological rivalry between the United States and China. (123rf)

The United States' planned restriction of investment in key technology sectors in China is expected to have a limited impact on the South Korean economy, but Seoul will closely analyze the measure and devise responses if necessary, the finance ministry said Tuesday.

On Monday, the US Treasury Department issued final rules to curb US investments in artificial intelligence, semiconductors and other advanced technology sectors in China, effective Jan. 2, 2025, citing national security risks.

"Given the details of the new rules, their direct impact on our economy is projected to be limited. But the government will maintain close communications with experts and businesses at home, analyze potential impacts thoroughly and actively seek responses," the finance ministry said in a release.

US persons or entities are subject to the new rules, and the US identifies China, along with the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao, as "a country of concern" subject to the measure, according to the US government. (Yonhap)

