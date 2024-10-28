Most Popular
-
1
$200m a year, 700,000 tons of rice, space tech: The deal for North Korea in joining Russia’s war
-
2
Korean battery makers brace for impact of US election
-
3
Who is writer of Hybe's controversial internal report?
-
4
[Photo news] Rally against first couple
-
5
[AtoZ of Korean mind] Ever noticed some Koreans talk to themselves?
-
6
Scandal-hit ex-lawmaker denies corruption claims as pressure on Yoon mounts
-
7
Will South Korea go back to banning phones in classrooms?
-
8
[Weekender] Welcome to S. Korea’s first ‘vegan village’
-
9
Rose makes history as 'APT.' claims No. 2 on British Official chart
-
10
[From the Scene] Gumi, home to Nongshim’s largest factory, rebrands itself as ‘city of ramyeon'
[팟캐스트] (633) 바뀌는 외환거래법이 가상자산에 미치는 영향은?By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Nov. 4, 2024 - 06:00
진행자: 간형우, Chelsea Proctor
Korea to regulate cross-border trading of crypto
기사 요약: 정부, 가상자산 악용 사례 막기 위해 관련 외국환거래법 개정안 내년 하반기 시행 추진
[1] The Korean government is to tighten the monitoring of cross-border trading of virtual assets, including cryptocurrency, through a revised law set for enactment by the latter half of 2025.
tighten: 더 엄격하게 하다
revise: 변경하다
enactment: 입법
latter: 후자의, 후반의
[2] According to the ministry, as the cross-border trading of virtual assets increases, illegal transactions, including those with the purpose of tax evasion and money laundering, have also been on the rise.
transaction: 거래
evasion: 회피
laundering: 돈세탁
[3] Foreign exchange-related crimes totaling 11 trillion won ($8 billion) took place from 2020 to July, according to the Korea Customs Service. Of the amount, those involving virtual assets were worth 9 trillion won, or around 80 percent.
foreign exchange: 외화
[4] Under the new regulations, virtual asset service providers, including crypto exchanges, will be required to register with authorities beforehand to conduct cross-border trading of virtual assets, the ministry said.
register: 등록하다
beforehand: 사전에
기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241025050591
[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]
아이튠즈(아이폰):https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2
네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404
팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638
-
hwkan@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Kan Hyeong-woo
More from Headlines
-
Battery makers brace for impact of US election
-
Joining Russia's war: What's in it for NK?
-
Scandal-hit ex-lawmaker denies corruption claims