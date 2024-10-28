[팟캐스트] (633) 바뀌는 외환거래법이 가상자산에 미치는 영향은?

진행자: 간형우, Chelsea Proctor

Korea to regulate cross-border trading of crypto

기사 요약: 정부, 가상자산 악용 사례 막기 위해 관련 외국환거래법 개정안 내년 하반기 시행 추진

[1] The Korean government is to tighten the monitoring of cross-border trading of virtual assets, including cryptocurrency, through a revised law set for enactment by the latter half of 2025.

tighten: 더 엄격하게 하다

revise: 변경하다

enactment: 입법

latter: 후자의, 후반의

[2] According to the ministry, as the cross-border trading of virtual assets increases, illegal transactions, including those with the purpose of tax evasion and money laundering, have also been on the rise.

transaction: 거래

evasion: 회피

laundering: 돈세탁

[3] Foreign exchange-related crimes totaling 11 trillion won ($8 billion) took place from 2020 to July, according to the Korea Customs Service. Of the amount, those involving virtual assets were worth 9 trillion won, or around 80 percent.

foreign exchange: 외화

[4] Under the new regulations, virtual asset service providers, including crypto exchanges, will be required to register with authorities beforehand to conduct cross-border trading of virtual assets, the ministry said.

register: 등록하다

beforehand: 사전에

