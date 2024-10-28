Home

소아쌤

[팟캐스트] (632) 축구 팬들에게 잊지 못할 경험 안겨준 넥슨

By Kan Hyeong-woo

Published : Oct. 31, 2024 - 06:00

    • Link copied

진행자: 간형우, Chelsea Proctor

Soccer legends impress fans at 2024 Nexon Icons Match

기사 요약: 400만 명 이상이 온라인과 현장에서 지켜본 넥슨의 ‘아이콘 매치’

[1] More than 4 million fans gathered to watch a match featuring legendary soccer players hosted by Nexon, the game developer that published the FIFA Online series, the firm said Friday.

gather: 모이다

legendary: 전설적인

[2] For the Nexon Icons Match event, held at Seoul World Cup Stadium from Oct. 19-20, players were split into two teams -- former forwards played for FC Spear while defenders joined Shield UTD. A total of 64,210 fans attended the event, many of whom wore the players’ classic uniforms.

split into: 나누다

spear: 창

shield: 방패

[3] The event drew an online viewership of around 3.6 million, with the number of concurrent viewers peaking at 270,000. The match's exclusive broadcaster MBC, recorded a 3.5 percent audience rating.

concurrent: 동시에 발생하는

exclusive: 독점적인

[4] “The Icon Match brought together famous soccer legends from around the world, delighting both gamers and soccer fans. I look forward to organizing more events that connect soccer with gaming,” said Park Jung-moo, head of Nexon’s FC Group.

delight: 기쁨을 주다

look forward to: 기대하다

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241025050625

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰):https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638

