[팟캐스트] (632) 축구 팬들에게 잊지 못할 경험 안겨준 넥슨

[팟캐스트] (632) 축구 팬들에게 잊지 못할 경험 안겨준 넥슨By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Oct. 31, 2024 - 06:00
진행자: 간형우, Chelsea Proctor
Soccer legends impress fans at 2024 Nexon Icons Match
기사 요약: 400만 명 이상이 온라인과 현장에서 지켜본 넥슨의 ‘아이콘 매치’
[1] More than 4 million fans gathered to watch a match featuring legendary soccer players hosted by Nexon, the game developer that published the FIFA Online series, the firm said Friday.
gather: 모이다
legendary: 전설적인
[2] For the Nexon Icons Match event, held at Seoul World Cup Stadium from Oct. 19-20, players were split into two teams -- former forwards played for FC Spear while defenders joined Shield UTD. A total of 64,210 fans attended the event, many of whom wore the players’ classic uniforms.
split into: 나누다
spear: 창
shield: 방패
[3] The event drew an online viewership of around 3.6 million, with the number of concurrent viewers peaking at 270,000. The match's exclusive broadcaster MBC, recorded a 3.5 percent audience rating.
concurrent: 동시에 발생하는
exclusive: 독점적인
[4] “The Icon Match brought together famous soccer legends from around the world, delighting both gamers and soccer fans. I look forward to organizing more events that connect soccer with gaming,” said Park Jung-moo, head of Nexon’s FC Group.
delight: 기쁨을 주다
look forward to: 기대하다
기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241025050625
-
