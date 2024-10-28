[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈파괴, 대규모피해〉

1. decimate [désəmèit] 대량 살상하다

decimate의 deci-는 decade(10년)처럼 10을 뜻한다. 10명 중에 1명을 임의로 뽑아 사형시키던 처형 방식에서 유래한 단어로, ‘대량 살상하다’, ‘파괴시키다’, ‘피폐하게 하다’라는 뜻을 지닌다.

The typhoon decimated the region's fishing industry and, as a result, left many people without jobs.

태풍으로 그 지역의 수산업이 큰 타격을 입어 많은 사람들이 일자리를 잃었다.

● 새 공항을 건설하면서 야생 동물 서식지가 파괴되었고 희귀 조류가 떼죽음을 당했다.

Construction of the new airport destroyed wildlife refuges and decimated populations of rare birds.

2. devastate [dévəstèit] 파괴하다

de(강조)+vastate(waste와 같은 어원)로 구성된 단어. 기본적으로 ‘파괴하다’라는 의미이며, 물리적으로 파괴하는 것 외에 정신적으로 큰 충격을 주는 것을 일컫기도 한다.

Harold was devastated by the news of his grandmother's death: the old woman had raised him and they had always been close.

해럴드는 할머니 손에 자랐고 할머니와 항상 가까웠기 때문에 돌아가셨다는 소식에 큰 충격을 받았다.

● 7.0의 지진으로 도시 전체가 파괴되고 수천 명이 집을 잃었다.

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake devastated the whole city, leaving thousands of citizens homeless.

3. displaced [displéist] 난민의

dis(away)+place로 구성되어, 말 그대로 장소를 잃는 것을 의미한다. 특히 재난으로 집을 잃거나 난민이 되는 것을 표현한다. 참고로 misplace는 ‘잘못 두다’라는 의미로, 물건을 어디에 두었는지 기억이 잘 나지 않거나 물건을 잃어버렸을 때 쓰는 표현이다. 예를 들어 I misplaced my car keys.라고 하면 ‘차 열쇠를 어디에 두었는지 기억이 나지 않는다’, ‘차 열쇠를 잃어버렸다’라는 뜻이 된다.

More than 100 people were displaced from their homes as a result of the fire.

그 화재로 100명이 넘는 사람들이 집을 잃고 난민이 되었다.

● 그 전쟁으로 약 10만의 민간인이 난민 신세가 되었다.

The war has displaced an estimated 100,000 civilians.

4. havoc [hǽvək] 큰 혼란, 피해

‘파괴’, ‘혼란’, ‘무질서’ 등을 뜻하는 단어다. wreak/play havoc의 형태로 쓰여, ‘정상적으로 작동하지 않도록 큰 피해를 입힌다’는 의미를 표현한다.

The devastating earthquake wreaked havoc on the city's buildings, causing many of them to collapse.

엄청난 지진이 도시의 건물을 파괴해서 그중 상당수가 붕괴되었다.

● 아이슬란드 화산이 항공 대란을 초래해서 내 여행 계획을 망쳐 놓았다.

Air traffic chaos due to an erupting Icelandic volcano played havoc with my air travel plans.

5. implode [implóud] 내부에서부터 붕괴하다

‘폭발한다’는 뜻인 explode에서 ex-를 in-으로 바꾼 단어다. ex-가 외부를 뜻하므로 implode는 ‘내부적으로 폭발한다’는 말이 되는데, 특히 조직이 내부적인 문제로 인해 스스로 붕괴하는 것을 표현한다.

Many political experts feel that the North Korean political regime will eventually implode on its own.

많은 정치 전문가들이 북한 정권이 결국 스스로 내부로부터 붕괴할 것이라고 생각하고 있다.

● 그는 미국 주택시장은 거품이라고 믿고 시장이 붕괴되기 전에 빠져나왔다.

He believed that the US housing market was just one big bubble and pulled out before the market imploded.

6. ravage [rǽvidʒ] 파괴하다

물리적으로 파괴되는 것뿐 아니라 특히 경제가 피폐해지는 것을 표현하는 단어다.

For nearly two hundred years, Haiti has been ravaged by its debt to France.

약 200년 동안 아이티는 프랑스에 대한 채무로 피폐했다.

● 봉사단체 회원들은 여름 휴가를 허리케인으로 황폐해진 도시 재건을 돕는 데 보냈다.

Members of the volunteer group spent their summer vacation helping to rebuild the city ravaged by the hurricane.

〈빠른 움직임, 열정적인 움직임〉

1. bustle [bʌ́sl] 바삐 움직이다

hustle and bustle의 형태로 많이 쓴다. 부산한 모습이나 바삐 움직이는 모습을 묘사하는 표현이다.

The hustle and bustle of the holiday season was both exhilarating and exhausting.

연말연시의 부산함은 즐겁고도 고단했다.

● 자동차 산업의 전성기에 부산하던 도시가 황량한 황무지로 변했다.

A town that once bustled at the peak of the auto industry has turned into a desolate waste land.

2. expedite [ékspədàit] 신속히 처리하다

ex(out)+pedite(pedi-는 ‘발’을 뜻함)로 구성된 단어다. 발에 채운 족쇄를 벗어 난다는 의미에서 유래하여, ‘빨리 처리하다’라는 뜻을 지닌다.

I needed to receive the items immediately and therefore paid an additional amount for expedited shipping.

상품을 즉시 받고 싶어서 빠른 배송을 위한 추가 비용을 지불했다.

● 인허가 처리를 빨리 하기 위해 공무원에게 돈을 주는 것은 그 나라에서는 관행이다.

Giving cash to government officials in order to expedite the licensing processes is standard practice in the country.