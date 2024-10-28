[Photo News] First Pickup From Kia

Most Popular
-
1
Signs point to N. Korean troops in Russia-Ukraine combat zone
-
2
[Exclusive] Korean adoptee sisters meet for the first time in 39 years
-
3
Rose's 'Apt.' redefines K-pop's global appeal
-
4
Two years on, thousands mourn Itaewon tragedy, calling for accountability
-
5
[Herald Interview] Love for K-drama, food defines 'Secret Ingredient'
[Photo News] First Pickup From KiaBy Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 28, 2024 - 16:24
Kia on Monday unveiled the concept for its first pickup truck, the Tasman. The gigantic off-road vehicle boasts high-tech features for increased safety, especially for long-distance highway driving. With South Korea and Australia as its target markets, the car is set to debut next year in phases. Kia also launched the Brisa pickup in 1973, but the truck was created in collaboration with Japan’s Mazda. (Kia)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Bipartisan panel to address livelihood issues amid tensions over first lady
-
Seoul aims to halve current suicide rate by 2030
-
S. Korea to hold talks with NATO allies amid NK troops in Russia