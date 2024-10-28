Home

[Photo News] First Pickup From Kia

By Korea Herald

Published : Oct. 28, 2024 - 16:24

    • Link copied

Kia on Monday unveiled the concept for its first pickup truck, the Tasman. The gigantic off-road vehicle boasts high-tech features for increased safety, especially for long-distance highway driving. With South Korea and Australia as its target markets, the car is set to debut next year in phases. Kia also launched the Brisa pickup in 1973, but the truck was created in collaboration with Japan’s Mazda. (Kia)

