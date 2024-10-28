[팟캐스트] (631) 헤밍웨이 단편 모티프 한국 영화 탄생?

진행자: 김혜연, Kevin Selzer

Hemingway's 'The Killers' interpreted by 4 directors in 1 film

기사 내용: 헤밍웨이가 쓴 단편소설 "살인자들," 4인 4색 감독의 시선으로 연출한 살인극에 대하여

[1] A set of creative interpretations of Ernest Hemingway’s short story “The Killers” is set to hit Korean cinemas, captivating audiences with stunning cinematography and an innovative approach.

*to hit 개봉하다

*stunning 굉장히 아름다운[멋진]

[2] The Korean film "The Killers" is an anthology comprising four short films, each directed by a different filmmaker: Kim Jong-kwan, Roh Deok, Chang Hang-jun and Lee Myung-se. These directors are well known for their previous works: “Josee,” “Very Ordinary Couple,” “Rebound” and “Nowhere to Hide,” respectively.

*anthology (시)선집, 문집

*comprising 포함하는

[3] The four short films offer different interpretations of Hemingway’s classic short story “The Killers,” with actor Shim Eun-kyoung taking the lead role in most of the segments. Lee, who served as the chief creator of the film, stated that his goal was to create a movie that balances artistic vision with financial success.

*segment 부분, 조각

*artistic vision 예술가의 비전

[4] “As a filmmaker, I reflected on how to pursue sustainable film production. My goal was to create a project that allows for creative freedom while also (attracting) investment, creating a win-win scenario. I felt that Hemingway’s ‘The Killers’ could be the ideal (piece) for directors to showcase their distinct styles and artistic visions,” Lee said during a press conference held in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, Friday.

*reflect on ~을 반성하다, 되돌아보다

*pursue 추구하다, 밀고 나가다

