[팟캐스트] (631) 헤밍웨이 단편 모티프 한국 영화 탄생?By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Oct. 28, 2024 - 06:02
진행자: 김혜연, Kevin Selzer
Hemingway's 'The Killers' interpreted by 4 directors in 1 film
기사 내용: 헤밍웨이가 쓴 단편소설 "살인자들," 4인 4색 감독의 시선으로 연출한 살인극에 대하여
[1] A set of creative interpretations of Ernest Hemingway’s short story “The Killers” is set to hit Korean cinemas, captivating audiences with stunning cinematography and an innovative approach.
*to hit 개봉하다
*stunning 굉장히 아름다운[멋진]
[2] The Korean film "The Killers" is an anthology comprising four short films, each directed by a different filmmaker: Kim Jong-kwan, Roh Deok, Chang Hang-jun and Lee Myung-se. These directors are well known for their previous works: “Josee,” “Very Ordinary Couple,” “Rebound” and “Nowhere to Hide,” respectively.
*anthology (시)선집, 문집
*comprising 포함하는
[3] The four short films offer different interpretations of Hemingway’s classic short story “The Killers,” with actor Shim Eun-kyoung taking the lead role in most of the segments. Lee, who served as the chief creator of the film, stated that his goal was to create a movie that balances artistic vision with financial success.
*segment 부분, 조각
*artistic vision 예술가의 비전
[4] “As a filmmaker, I reflected on how to pursue sustainable film production. My goal was to create a project that allows for creative freedom while also (attracting) investment, creating a win-win scenario. I felt that Hemingway’s ‘The Killers’ could be the ideal (piece) for directors to showcase their distinct styles and artistic visions,” Lee said during a press conference held in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, Friday.
*reflect on ~을 반성하다, 되돌아보다
*pursue 추구하다, 밀고 나가다
기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241020050040
[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]
아이튠즈(아이폰):https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2
네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404
팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638
