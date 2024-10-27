[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. The first candidate was knowledgeable about the hotel industry, but the HRD hired Mr. Jones because of his ------- attitude.

(A) positive

(B) partial

(C) probable

(D) prevalent

해석

그 첫 번째 지원자는 호텔 산업에 대해 아는 것이 많았지만, 인사부는 Mr. Jones의 긍정적인 자세 때문에 그를 채용했다.

해설

형용사 어휘 문제

‘인사부는 Mr. Jones의 긍정적인 자세 때문에 그를 채용했다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘긍정적인’이라는 뜻의 형용사 (A) positive가 정답이다. 참고로 (B) partial은 ‘부분적인, 불완전한’, (C) probable은 '있을 것 같은’, (D) prevalent는 '일반적인, 널리 퍼져 있는’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

candidate 지원자, 후보자 knowledgeable 아는 것이 많은 attitude 자세, 태도

2. The financial reports for the quarter ------- by the senior accountant before being submitted to the financial manager for review.

(A) summarize

(B) are summarized

(C) summarizing

(D) summary

해석

분기 재정 보고서는 검토를 위해 재정 관리자에게 제출되기 전에 수석 회계사에 의해 요약된다.

해설

태에 맞는 동사 채우기 문제

문장에 주어(The financial ~ quarter)만 있고 동사가 없으므로 동사 (A), (B)가 정답의 후보이다. 주어(The financial ~ quarter)와 동사(summarize)가 ‘재정 보고서가 요약되다’라는 수동의 의미이므로 수동태 (B) are summarized가 정답이다. 준동사 (C)와 명사 (D)는 동사 자리에 올 수 없다.

어휘

quarter 1분기(1년의 1/4) senior 수석의, 선임의 accountant 회계사 submit 제출하다

3. ------- a top manufacturer of mobile phones, Aardvark Incorporated is now selling a majority of its shares to a competitor.

(A) Additionally

(B) Unbearably

(C) Exactly

(D) Formerly

해석

이전에 최고의 휴대폰 제조업체였던 Aardvark사는 현재 경쟁사에 자사 주식의 대부분을 매각하고 있다.

해설

부사 어휘 문제

‘이전에 최고의 휴대폰 제조업체였던 Aardvark사는 현재 경쟁사에 자사 주식의 대부분을 매각하고 있다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘이전에, 옛날에’라는 뜻의 부사 (D) Formerly가 정답이다. (A) Additionally는 ‘게다가’, (B) Unbearably는 ‘참을 수 없이’, (C) Exactly는 ‘정확히’의 의미이다.

어휘

a majority of 대부분의, 다수의 share 주식, 몫 competitor 경쟁사, 경쟁 상대

정답

(A) / (B) / (D)

