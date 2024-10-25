Lions slugger Park Byung-ho ties KBO postseason home run record

Park Byung-ho of the Samsung Lions rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Kia Tigers during Game 3 of the Korean Series at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, 235 kilometers southeast of Seoul, Friday. (Yonhap)

Samsung Lions slugger Park Byung-ho tied the Korea Baseball Organization postseason home run record with his 14th career dinger Friday.

Park belted a solo home run off Kia Tigers reliever Jeon Sang-hyun in the bottom of the seventh inning in Game 3 of the Korean Series at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, 235 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

With 14 homers, Park has pulled into a tie with the retired Lions legend Lee Seung-yuop.

Park has one home run in the wild card round, nine in the first round, one in the second round and three in the Korean Series. Lee hit six of his 14 homers in the Korean Series, along with six in the second round and two in the first round.

This was also Park's first hit of this Korean Series. He had been 0-for-11 before the solo shot, which gave the Lions a 4-1 lead.

It was also the Lions' fourth home run of Friday, tying the record for most home runs by a team in a Korean Series game. (Yonhap)