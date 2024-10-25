[Photo News] Poland reaffirms ties with Hanwha

Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan (second from left) met with Polish President Andrzej Duda (first from left) on Friday during his three-day state visit to Korea to reaffirm business ties in the defense industry built over the past 10 years. President Duda toured the company’s third production base for artillery launch systems in Changwon, some 300 kilometers from Seoul. This marks the first visit by a foreign head of state to a Hanwha facility. Accompanied by Kim, President Duda inspected key production lines, including for the K9 self-propelled howitzer, and discussed ways to expand defense cooperation between Hanwha and Poland. (Hanwha Aerospace)