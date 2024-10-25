Home

    Critics slam this year's parliamentary audit as 'worst ever'

    Yoon signals flexibility in no-weapons policy for Ukraine

    What would N. Korean troops mean for the war with Ukraine?

    Long-term foreign residents in S. Korea at all-time high

    SK hynix reports earnings surprise in Q3 on AI chip boom

    Hybe COO denies Illit plagiarized NewJeans, Hybe chart manipulation allegations

    Jessi apologizes for assault case involving fan

    Tattoo artist calls for all body inking to be legal at audit

    In first, North Korea drops leaflets targeting South Korean presidential couple

    BTS member J-Hope throws out ceremonial pitch in Korean Series

[Photo News] Poland reaffirms ties with Hanwha

By Korea Herald

Published : Oct. 25, 2024 - 18:13

Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan (second from left) met with Polish President Andrzej Duda (first from left) on Friday during his three-day state visit to Korea to reaffirm business ties in the defense industry built over the past 10 years. President Duda toured the company’s third production base for artillery launch systems in Changwon, some 300 kilometers from Seoul. This marks the first visit by a foreign head of state to a Hanwha facility. Accompanied by Kim, President Duda inspected key production lines, including for the K9 self-propelled howitzer, and discussed ways to expand defense cooperation between Hanwha and Poland. (Hanwha Aerospace) Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan (second from left) met with Polish President Andrzej Duda (first from left) on Friday during his three-day state visit to Korea to reaffirm business ties in the defense industry built over the past 10 years. President Duda toured the company’s third production base for artillery launch systems in Changwon, some 300 kilometers from Seoul. This marks the first visit by a foreign head of state to a Hanwha facility. Accompanied by Kim, President Duda inspected key production lines, including for the K9 self-propelled howitzer, and discussed ways to expand defense cooperation between Hanwha and Poland. (Hanwha Aerospace)

