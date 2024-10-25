Home

Korean veteran actress Kim Soo-mi dies at 75

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 25, 2024 - 10:38

This undated file photo shows actress Kim Soo-mi. (Yonhap) This undated file photo shows actress Kim Soo-mi. (Yonhap)

Korean veteran actress Kim Soo-mi died of cardiac arrest Friday, police said.

According to the police, the 75-year-old actress was found unconscious at her home by her son and was transported to Seoul St. Mary's Hospital in southern Seoul at around 8 a.m., where she was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

The police are investigating the exact circumstances of her death.

She began her acting career on MBC TV in 1970 and went on to appear in hundreds of TV series and movies, establishing herself as one of the leading actresses of her generation.

In May, she was hospitalized due to fatigue and had been on a temporary break from acting and other activities. (Yonhap)

