[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul collaborates with Lemona

Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul, an urban oasis nestled on the slope of Seoul’s Namsan in central Seoul, is offering a new dessert experience in collaboration with Lemona, the country’s popular vitamin powder brand, starting from Saturday.

The promotion “Weekend Table” features brunch dishes including Burrata cheese salad, arugula-themed focaccia, lobster Cacciucco and more.

Guests can enjoy lemon-flavored welcome drinks, lemon cheesecake and lemon mango panna cotta.

The promotion is available from noon to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until Dec. 1.

"Weekend Table" is priced at 139,000 won for adults and 79,000 won for children.

For more information, call (02) 2250-8000.

Moxy Seoul Myeongdong presents new steak promotion

Moxy Seoul Myeongdong, located in Jung-gu, central Seoul, presents “10 Dollar Steak” for guests at the hotel’s lounge and bar Bar Moxy starting from Friday.

The food promotion features American ribeye steak with unlimited refills on French fries.

For those who eat the 10-dollar steaks within 10 minutes, they will receive a dining voucher for two -- valued at 230,000 won -- for Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong’s buffet restaurant La Palette Paris.

This event costs $100.

The promotion is available from noon to 2:30 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to midnight for lunch and dinner, respectively.

It costs 15,000 won.

For more information, call (02) 2184-7020.

Legoland Korea Resort unveils new seasonal program

Legoland Korea Resort in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, presents a new hands-on activity this autumn until Nov. 10.

Children can participate in a pumpkin-making contest at Bricktopia's Build & Test, where they can get creative with thousands of yellow- and orange-colored bricks.

The contest takes place every day from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The winning work will be put on display with the honor “Best Pumpkin,” and the winner will be awarded a Lego product at 5 p.m.

For more information, call Legoland Korea Resort at (033) 815-2300.

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo opens tennis court

At DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo, in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, guests now have the opportunity to play tennis while enjoying the autumn breeze.

Guests can hone their skills on a hard tennis court designed to international court standards.

Reservations are required to use the court or to take a lesson from a tennis coach. Members of the hotel fitness club can also use the court.

The court is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is priced at 44,000 won for two hours.

Guests are required to bring their own shoes, but tennis rackets, balls and water bottles are provided by the hotel.

For more information and reservations, call (031) 678-5651.

High1 Resort offers Untangodo Cable Car package

High1 Resort, located in Jeongseon-gun, Gangwon Province, presents a new autumn-themed package.

The “Untangodo Cable Car Package” includes a one-night stay at High1 Resort, free Untangodo Cable Car tickets for two people and a 10-percent discount on the resort’s food and beverages.

Guests can explore the animal farm in the resort area and enjoy panoramic views of Gangwon Province's scenic mountainscape, colored in its seasonal reds and yellows.

The resort also presents guests with 10,000-won vouchers for use at Jeongseon markets and restaurants.

The package runs through Nov. 29.

The “Untangodo Cable Car Package” is priced from 88,000 won.

For more information and reservations, visit High1 Resort’s official website or call 1588-7789.