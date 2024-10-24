Home

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol

Published : Oct. 25, 2024 - 09:00

“A Normal Family”

(South Korea)

Opened Oct. 16

Drama

Directed by Hur Jin-ho

Successful lawyer Jae-wan (Sol Kyung-gu) and his brother meet for dinner with pediatrician Jae-kyu (Jang Dong-gun) to discuss how to handle a violent crime committed by their children, which tests the brothers' consciences.

“Love in the Big City”

(South Korea)

Opened Oct. 1

Drama

Directed by Lee Eon-hee

Jae-hee (Kim Go-eun) and Heung-soo (Noh Sang-hyun), young Seoulites who have known each other since college, find themselves and come to understand one another better than anyone else.

“The Wild Robot”

(US)

Opened Oct. 1

Animation

Directed by Chris Sanders

Roz (Lupita Nyong'o), a newly manufactured robot shipwrecked on an uninhabited island, learns to adapt to the local wildlife and becomes the adoptive mother of an orphaned goose.

“I, the Executioner”

(South Korea)

Opened Sept. 24

Crime/Action

Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan

Veteran detective Seo Do-cheol (Hwang Jung-min) teams up with rookie cop Park Sun-woo (Jung Hae-in) to track down a serial killer who is taunting police by announcing his next victim before each crime.

